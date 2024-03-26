Highlights Rickie Lambert's £1 million transfer to Southampton proved to be one of the club's best pieces of business.

The striker became a Saints legend, scoring 117 goals in 235 appearances and providing key performances for the team.

Lambert's journey from lower divisions to the Premier League and the England national team solidified his reputation.

The word bargain is a label that is not thrown around very often when concerning transfers in the modern day era of football, but Southampton certainly pulled off a financial stroke of genius back in 2006.

A six-foot-two striker born in Kikrby would go on to become one of the Saints' most prolific goalscorers in their history, and was brought through the doors of St. Mary's for the price of £1 million.

At the time of the signing, it was considered a lot of money for a player in the third division, but Rickie Lambert would go on to endear himself to the South Coast faithful across five glorious years which included promotion to the Premier League.

Rickie Lambert's career before move to Southampton

Having played for four different clubs during the early stages of his career, Lambert signed for Bristol Rovers from Rochdale for a reported fee of £200,000, which was completed on deadline day in August 2006.

Despite quickly establishing himself as a regular member of the squad, it took Lambert until November to score his first goal for the club. The remainder of the season proved to be a disappointment for the forward, although an 86th-minute goal in the last league match of the season against Hartlepool United ultimately sent Rovers into the play-offs, losing on penalties in the final to Doncaster Rovers - ending the season with 10 goals in all competitions.

The following season would be the season in which Lambert would further announce himself to the Gas fans, playing in every league fixture for Rovers, and would end the season as the club's top scorer, going on to establish himself among the best players in the third division the following campaign.

He would finish at the top of the scoring charts alongside Swindon Town's Simon Cox of 24 goals in the league, and would be named in the PFA League One Team of the Season, with the highlights of that season coming in a 4-2 win against Southend United, scoring all four.

But his performances would attract interest from sides around the football pyramid, with a move to the South Coast on the horizon for the striker.

Lambert's time at St. Mary's made him a Southampton legend

On 10 August 2009, with a total of 155 appearances and 59 goals for Bristol Rovers, Lambert completed a move worth in excess of £1 million to recently relegated League One club Southampton.

The striker scored on his debut for the Saints against Northampton Town, and would go on to score a fair few more in his maiden season at St. Mary's, scoring 37 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Milton Keynes Dons and a penalty against Carlisle United in the Football League Trophy final at Wembley Stadium. With 31 League goals, Lambert was the top scorer in English football's top four divisions for the second season in succession.

He would sign a contract extension with the Saints the following season, after his 21 league goals earned them promotion to the Championship. His first season in the second tier would see him adapt to life well against tougher opponents, scoring twice on his 100th appearance for the club against Watford, ending the campaign on 31 goals in all competitions that term as Southampton secured promotion to the Premier League.

Lambert would score on his debut in the top flight, coming on as a substitute against Manchester City and becoming a select member of players who had scored in all four divisions of the Football League. He would score 15 goals in his first season as a Premier League footballer, and scored his 100th Saints goal in a defeat to Newcastle United before the end of the season, going on to net 13 goals the following season for Southampton.

The 2013/14 season would also see him called up by Roy Hodgson for the England national team, scoring on his debut against Scotland after replacing Wayne Rooney as a second-half substitute, finding the back of the net two minutes and 43 seconds after coming on.

Lambert would leave the club a legend in 2014, joining Liverpool in a deal worth £4 million and leaving the South Coast having scored 117 goals in 235 appearances for the Saints.

Rickie Lambert's Southampton statistics in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists Minutes played 2009/10 58 36 17 5,186 2010/11 52 21 13 4,359 2011/12 48 31 14 3,880 2012/13 38 15 7 3,131 2013/14 39 14 11 2,943

Lambert would continue his playing career after his stint in Merseyside, going on to join West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City before retiring from football in 2017.

It brings it back to the transfer fee of £1 million that Saints spent on bringing the striker to St. Mary's. The club have done some impressive pieces of business even before and well after Lambert's arrival on the South Coast, but many will believe the Kirkby-born striker was perhaps the pick of the bunch, given the value and the goals he brought to the club.