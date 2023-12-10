Highlights Southampton FC aims to come out of the January transfer window as strong as when they entered it.

The club wants to retain key players like Gavin Bazunu and Kyle Walker-Peters, who have been crucial this season.

Southampton hopes to add players like Amad Diallo and retain loan signings Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis for a successful season.

Southampton FC will be looking to come out of the January transfer window stronger than when they went into it.

The Saints had a hectic summer transfer window, as relegation meant several big-name players departed and, therefore, had to be replaced by players Russell Martin had identified.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

The many personal changes meant Southampton had a chaotic start to the campaign, but once they found their feet, players began to perform, and they now find themselves in the mix for promotion back to the top flight.

Martin and co. will be focused on their league games between now and January, but they will also be looking at what they can do in the transfer window. But, as mentioned, they will want to be just as strong as when they entered the new year.

So, with that said, here we have looked at Southampton’s dream XI after the transfer window closes...

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu has been crucial for Southampton this season, starting all of their league games so far.

His performances for the club have grabbed the attention of Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks and the Saints will hope January can go by without him departing the club. Therefore, a dream team for them would be to have the goalkeeper still in the team.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is another player that the Championship club will hope to be able to keep hold of beyond January.

He was a player mentioned as having a possible departure during the summer, but it never materialised. He has stayed and been key under Martin, and the Southampton boss will not want that to change.

CB: Taylor Harwood Bellis

Once he got up to match sharpness and found his feet in Martin’s team, Harwood Bellis has been another important defender for the club.

He is on loan from Manchester City, and the South Coast outfit will hope that nothing changes with the deal, and he still remains at St. Mary’s after the deadline.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek has become an important player for Southampton once again this season, and with him doing well, it seems unlikely that Martin will want to add in the centre-back position.

Therefore, it may be a case of the current lot battling between them, but Bednarek would probably just edge a starting spot in his current form.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning has been very much in and out of the starting XI this season, so the dream for Southampton would be that the defender can find his feet and perform on a more consistent basis.

Martin knows what the player can offer the club, so he will hope the faith he shows in him can be repaid.

RM: Amad Diallo

Here is one signing that Southampton fans would surely love to see, and it isn’t out of the question.

It was reported in the summer that the Saints had an interest in Diallo, but with the player picking up an injury, a deal never worked out.

The Ivory Coast international has returned to training at Man United now and could be in line for a loan move in January. Therefore, Southampton should return their interest and add the winger to their squad, as he could be a real difference maker in where they finish this season.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes is similar to Harwood Bellis; the Saints have got the player on a season-long loan deal, and they will want that to remain the case beyond next month.

If anything, the dream for Southampton would be to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis, but that may have to wait until the end of the season.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone was linked with a possible departure during the summer, but he stayed at St. Mary’s and has been important during their season.

The midfielder has had his injury concerns, but Martin will want him to still be his player come the end of January, as he fits perfectly into what he wants his central midfielder to do.

LM: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz is another player who can expect to have some interest in his services during January.

The 21-year-old has struggled at times for the club, but they will want to keep hold of the Argentine beyond January.

Therefore, Southampton will rather focus efforts on retaining him than looking at replacements for the midfielder.

ST: Adam Armstrong

A lot of talk will be about Che Adams, but with Armstrong being a consistent scorer this season, Southampton will hope they can go through January without any transfer interest in their striker.

Keeping the forward in their team will keep their promotion hopes alive, and Martin will know how key he is to their success.

ST: Ross Stewart

Stewart playing for the Saints on a regular basis and staying fit will feel like a new signing for the club, as he faces another spell on the sidelines.

Southampton know that Stewart is a very good player at this level, but injuries are a concern, so the dream for the club and manager will be for him to stay fit in the new year.