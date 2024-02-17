Highlights Southampton's best managers in terms of games won are Ted Bates, Ernest Arnfield, and Lawrie McMenemy.

Bill Dodgin, Nigel Adkins, and George Kay also achieved significant success during their tenures.

Jimmy McIntyre, Chris Nicholl, and Arthur Chadwick round out the top nine managers based on games won.

Over the course of their history, Southampton have experienced bright and dark times on the South Coast.

From financial difficulty in the 1930s to FA Cup and First Division success in the 1970s and 1980s, the club has certainly experienced the rough with the smooth with different managers at the helm over the years.

The Saints have had a host of coaches who spent a long period of time at Southampton and recorded a significant number of victories.

Southampton's best managers in order of games won Games managed Games won Ted Bates (September 1955 - November 1973) 850 333 Ernest Arnfield (August 1897 - May 1911) 514 268 Lawrie McMenemy (November 1973 - June 1985) 539 225 Arthur Chadwick (October 1925 - May 1931) 256 100 Chris Nicholl (July 1985 - May 1991) 293 100 Jimmy McIntyre (August 1919 - December 1924) 209 85 George Kay (May 1931 - May 1936) 219 76 Nigel Adkins (September 2010 - January 2013) 124 67 Bill Dodgin (January 1946 - August 1949) 137 65

With this in mind, Football League World lists Southampton’s top nine managers in order of matches won.

9 Bill Dodgin

Dodgin was on the books of Southampton as a player between 1939 and 1945, but never played competitively for the club due to the Second World War - before becoming the club’s manager after retiring from playing in 1946.

Southampton were a second division side throughout Dodgin's time in charge, and twice finished third in the final standings under him, before he left for Fulham in 1949.

In total, Dodgin won 65 of 137 games in charge of the Saints.

8 Nigel Adkins

Following the sacking of Alan Pardew, Southampton turned to Adkins as their new permanent manager, who left Scunthorpe to take charge at St Mary's.

Adkins would go on to guide the club to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League in his first two seasons in charge. However, with the Saints battling relegation from the top-flight, Adkins was sacked in January 2013, paving the way for the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Adkins won 67 of his 124 games at Southampton.

7 George Kay

Kay became manager on the South Coast in May 1931 following the resignation of Arthur Chadwick, as Southampton underwent a team rebuild.

In an effort to rebuild the club's fortunes and help them survive during financial difficulty, Kay created the Saints' first youth side, with a new generation of young players breaking into the first team, including Ted Drake and Charlie Sillett.

To no surprise, a lack of resources meant Kay’s five-season stay at The Dell was largely underwhelming, with Southampton languishing in Division Two, finishing each season in the lower half of the table.

However, Kay did manage to record 76 victories from 219 matches.

6 Jimmy McIntyre

McIntyre was appointed Southampton manager in 1919 after an impressive spell at Coventry City.

Saints were admitted into Division Three of the Football League after the First World War and narrowly missed out on promotion in their first season, but in 1922, McIntyre successfully guided Southampton into Division Two.

Their first campaign in Division Two started disastrously, but the Saints rallied to secure a mid-table finish before missing out on promotion to Division One in the 1923/24 campaign by only three points.

McIntyre would go on to win 85 of his 209 games in charge of Southampton.

5 Chris Nicholl

Nicholl kicked off his managerial career with Southampton after previously working as an assistant manager at Grimsby Town.

Despite having Alan Shearer and Matt Le Tissier at his disposal, Nicholl just about kept the club in the First Division due to his cautious style of play.

During his six seasons in charge, the Saints’ best league finish was only seventh place in 1989/90, achieved mainly because of the regular goalscoring from Le Tissier and Rod Wallace.

Southampton would go on to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and League Cup under his tenure, but he was sacked after a 14th placed finish in 1991.

Overall, Nicholl registered 100 wins in charge from 293 games.

4 Arthur Chadwick

Chadwick took control of Southampton in October 1925, becoming the first ex-player to become manager.

He found immediate success by getting the Saints to the semi-final of the 1927 FA Cup.

In the 1928/29 term, Chadwick guided Southampton to fourth place in Division Two, their then best ever position.

Soon after, Southampton sold their best players to survive financially, and Chadwick grew disillusioned with both the club in particular and the game of football in general, resigning from his post in April 1931.

From 256 matches in charge of the Saints, the late 60-year-old recorded a century of victories.

3 Lawrie McMenemy

One of the most successful managers of his era, McMenemy is well remembered for his time in charge of the Saints, with him taking over as manager in November 1973 after four months as an assistant at the club.

The Saints suffered relegation from the top-flight at the end of the 1973/74 season, but McMenemy remained in charge, and guided the club to a famous FA Cup final win over Manchester United in 1976.

Promotion back to the top division followed in 1978, with a run to the League Cup final coming a year later. McMenemy took Southampton to their best ever First Division finish of second in 1982, but left in 1985, having won 225 of 539 games in charge.

2 Ernest Arnfield

One of Southampton's earliest managers, Arnfield, took charge of the club even before the start of the 20th century.

Under Arnfield, Southampton won the Southern League title on five occasions, although that did not secure them promotion at that point, while they twice reached the FA Cup final in this period too.

Arnfield would have two stints in charge as Southampton manager, but in his first spell he would register 268 victories from a hefty 514 outings.

1 Ted Bates

The Southampton manager with the most victories in the club’s history is Ted Bates.

Southampton gained promotion to the national Second Division in 1959 under the stewardship of Bates when they finished as champions of the Third Division.

The club were promoted to the First Division in 1966 after developing a number of young players and qualified for European football in both 1969 and 1971.

Bates decided to step down as manager in December 1973, ending an 18-year reign, becoming assistant manager to his successor Lawrie McMenemy. The duo would go on to win the FA Cup in 1976.

From an outstanding 850 games managed for the Saints, Bates tops the table with 333 victories.