Southampton’s relegation to the Championship saw several changes to the playing squad.

The Saints were considered to be a top-half Premier League side in recent seasons, but a downturn in results over the last 12 to 18 months has seen that title change.

The South Coast side hasn’t been afraid of spending the cash when it comes to new signings, whether that be in the Championship or in the Premier League.

Some of their purchases have been a success at the club, while others have failed to live up to the hype and therefore won’t be remembered fondly by the club.

So with that said, here we have looked at Southampton FC’s eight biggest transfer flops that the fans will want to forget about…

Wesley Hoedt

Hoedt joined the Saints in 2017 in a deal that was said to have cost around £15 million.

The defender played for the club for just two seasons, with him appearing 28 times in the league in the first campaign before only 13 in his last.

His seemed to struggle in the Premier League, and the club decided to loan him out for the next few seasons before he joined Anderlecht in 2021.

Neil McCann

McCann impressed a lot from his time with Rangers, and that earned him his move to Southampton.

However, after moving to the South Coast, injuries hampered his time at the club, and he could only manage a total of 40 appearances in three seasons for Southampton.

During that time, McCann failed to score a single goal, and in 2006, the club decided to end his time by releasing him from his contract.

He was a player that had many fans dreaming of what a signing it could be, but it just never worked out for everyone involved.

Mario Lemina

Southampton signed Lemina from Juventus in 2017 for a large fee, but it was a move that never worked out for the player or club.

The midfielder spent the first two seasons at the club before spending time on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.

Lemina played just 52 times for the Saints, scoring two goals in the process, but his performances with Juve never materialised for Southampton, and he left the club in 2021 for a small fee.

Mario Lemina's stats per club (As it stands November 8th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists OGC Nice 58 3 1 Southampton FC 52 2 2 Marseille 50 2 0 Juventus 42 3 1 Fulham 30 1 1 Wolves 29 1 1 Galatasaray 28 1 0 FC Lorient 18 0 0

Gaston Ramirez

Ramirez was one of the first signings Southampton made after achieving promotion to the top flight.

The midfielder was considered a marquee signing and one that could take their game to the next level; however, it never really worked out for the Uruguayan.

He scored five goals in his opening season at the club, but his performances soon fell away, and his status at the club soon drifted.

The 2014/15 season was spent on loan at Hull City before being shipped to Middlesbrough for the 2015/16 season. His time at the club won’t be considered a success, given the hope that was there when he arrived.

Sofiane Boufal

Boufal was signed by Southampton as possibly being the answer to Saido Mane’s departure.

The winger came with an exciting pedigree, but it never seemed to work out at St. Mary’s Stadium, as the majority of the 84 appearances he made for the club were from the bench.

The winger managed just five goals and five assists in his time at the club, but his time at the club came to a disappointing end as he felt out with then manager Mark Hughes and vanished to train alone until leaving to join Celta Vigo.

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Elyounoussi was bought by Southampton in 2018 from Switzerland's FC Basel.

The winger played just 16 times in the Premier League in his first season before spending the following campaign on loan at Scottish side Celtic.

He then returned to Southampton two years later, after his loan spell came to an end. He played regularly for Southampton in the next two seasons but didn’t do anything to stand out, and in the summer just gone, he left to join Copenhagen on a free transfer.

Guido Carrillo

The Saints bought Carrilo in January 2018, and again, he was a player that was purchased for a rather large fee.

The attacker played just 10 games for the club, and they all came in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

Before departing the club on a free transfer in 2020, Carrillo spent time on loan at CD Leganes in two separate spells. Carrillo left the Saints failing to score a single goal, with his only goal contribution being an assist in the league and FA Cup.

Dani Osvaldo

Southampton signed Osvaldo from Serie A side Roma in a deal that was believed to be worth £15 million.

He joined the club in 2013 with high expectations, but he departed two years later as he struggled throughout his time at the club.

The forward played just 13 times for the club, all coming in the Premier League, during which he scored three goals. However, the majority of his time was spent on loan at several Italian clubs before he left to join Porto on a free transfer.