Highlights Southampton's expensive signings have had mixed success, with some failing to score a single goal for the club.

Carrillo, Onuachu, and Sulemana were particularly disappointing, failing to make an impact and leaving fans wanting more.

However, signing players like Vestergaard and Ings proved to be money well spent, as they consistently performed and helped the team avoid relegation.

It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Southampton.

The Saints enjoyed a strong start to the season, but their form has declined in recent weeks and pressure is increasing on manager Russell Martin.

Southampton received significant transfer fees for some of their outgoing players this summer and Martin was able to reinvest those funds in his squad, signing midfielder Shea Charles from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth up to £15 million and bringing in striker Ross Stewart from Sunderland for £10 million.

The Saints were known to spend big at times during their 11-year stay in the Premier League, and their high-profile additions experienced varying degrees of success at St Mary's.

We ranked Southampton's seven most expensive signings in order from best to worst.

7 Guido Carrillo

Carrillo joined the Saints from Monaco for a reported £19 million in January 2018, but it is fair to say it did not work out for him at St Mary's.

The striker made 10 appearances in the 2017-18 season without scoring, and he spent the next two years on loan with Spanish side Leganes before making a permanent move to Elche in September 2020.

Having failed to score a single goal for the club, Carrillo is one signing that Southampton fans will be keen to forget.

6 Paul Onuachu

Onuachu is another striker who endured a frustrating time at Southampton.

The 29-year-old joined the Saints from Genk in January for a fee of £18.6 million and he looked to be a shrewd signing as he was the leading scorer in the Belgian top flight at the time of his departure, but he failed to score in 11 appearances for the club.

Onuachu joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan in September, and it seems highly unlikely that he has a future at St Mary's.

5 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana became Southampton's record signing when he joined the club for £22 million from Rennes in February.

The winger struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring just two goals in 18 appearances, with both of those coming on the final day of the season when the Saints were already relegated.

Sulemana is a player with a lot of potential and he could be a huge asset in the Championship, but the jury is still out at this stage.

4 Sofiane Boufal

Boufal arrived at St Mary's from French side Lille in August 2016 for a fee of £16 million, which was a club record at the time.

The winger scored five goals and provided five assists in 84 appearances for Southampton, but he fell out of favour towards the end of his time at the club, spending the 2018-19 season on loan at Celta Vigo.

Boufal returned to boyhood club Angers in October 2020, and it is hard not to feel he failed to live up to his potential during his time on the south coast.

3 Mohamed Elyounoussi

Elyounoussi joined the Saints from Basel in June 2018 for a reported fee of £16 million.

After failing to nail down a place in the team in his first season at the club, the winger made the move to Celtic on loan in August 2019 and he spent the next two seasons in Glasgow.

Elyounoussi regained his place in the side following his return from Celtic Park and he enjoyed his best scoring season for Southampton, netting eight goals in 33 appearances in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old remained a regular last season, but he was unable to prevent the Saints' relegation from the Premier League and he departed for FC Copenhagen this summer.

2 Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard arrived at St Mary's from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2018 for a reported fee of £18 million.

The defender was a regular throughout his time at the club, scoring four goals in 79 appearances for the Saints before departing for Leicester City in August 2021.

Vestergaard was a consistent performer for Southampton and having helped them to survival in the Premier League in each of his three seasons at the club, the transfer fee paid for him can be seen as money well spent.

1 Danny Ings

Ings arrived at St Mary's initially on loan from Liverpool in August 2018 before making the move permanent the following summer for a fee of £20 million.

The striker scored 46 goals and provided 10 assists in 100 appearances for Southampton, with his best return coming in the 2019-20 season when he netted an impressive 25 goals in all competitions.

Ings departed for Aston Villa for £25 million in August 2021, and he has certainly been missed on the south coast since his exit.