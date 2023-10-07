Southampton have had plenty of icons play for their club over the years - but who rank among the biggest legends in Saints history?

Here, FLW take a look at some of the cult heroes and legends from the club's past and try to rank them from the least legendary to the most.

7 Claus Lundekvam

A regular for both the Saints and the Norwegian national team in his heydey, Lundekvam spent a very long time at the club and they were only one of two he played for in his entire career.

Signing from Brann in his home nation in 1996, the centre-back spent 12 years on the south coast, and when fit he was one of the first names on the teamsheet for many a year under a lot of different managers.

Lundekvam won the club's Player of the Year award in 2006 in the twilight of his career when they'd dropped to the Championship, and when retiring in 2008 at the age of 35 because of injuries he was heralded as a modern day icon.

6 Jason Dodd

Like Lundekvam, Dodd was an extremely long-serving member of the Southampton squad, with every single league appearance he made for the club being in the top flight.

Dodd was around before the formation of the Premier League, having joined in 1989 from non-league Bath City, and he went on to play 477 times in all competitions for the Saints.

He never made it into the England squad during his career, but Dodd was still a consistently good player for the Saints and he was loved by the fans.

5 Peter Shilton

Shilton needs no introduction as the most capped England player of all-time, with numerous domestic, European and individual honours to his name.

He joined Southampton in his 30's in 1982, won the Player of the Year award twice and was consistently the best goalkeeper in the top flight when he was at The Dell.

Whilst Shilton may have been reaching the latter end of his peak at Southampton, there was simply no denying what he brought to the club in the 80's.

4 Rickie Lambert

With Southampton wanting to make it back to the Championship, they brought in Lambert in 2009 from Bristol Rovers, who was a proven League One goalscorer.

Lambert was a late bloomer in football, joining the Saints at the age of 27 and in their two years in the third tier, he netted 51 times in the league and then when they returned to the Championship, his 27 goals helped the club to the Premier League for back-to-back promotions.

Earning his first England caps as a Saints player, Lambert hit double figures in every season with 117 goals scored in 235 appearances and won the club's Player of the Year award twice - he will go down in history as one of the best players to play for them.

3 Terry Paine

Joining the Saints from Winchester City in 1956, Paine was a forward who achieved a lot with the club, including numerous promotions and playing in the top flight for them.

With 815 appearances for the club in all competitions and 187 goals, Paine is the player who has appeared the most in the clubs history and is also one of their top scorers, so fans of a certain age will always appreciate the 19-cap England international.

2 Mick Channon

Channon is a true Saints legend, joining the club in 1964 as a teenager and in two separate stints for the Saints, he appeared 510 times in league action and scored 185 times, although his 228 goals scored in all competitions makes him the club-record scorer.

He also had a fantastic record for England too between 1972 and 1977, scoring 21 times in 46 appearances, and whilst Channon ended up having plenty of different clubs in his career, he will always be remembered for his time at the Saints.

1 Matt Le Tissier

For a man of Le Tissier's footballing talent, it was somewhat of a travesty that he only received eight caps for England.

Le Tissier spent the whole of his professional career with the Saints, scoring 209 times in 540 appearances and was consistently one of the most creative players in the Premier League at his peak and in the days of the First Division as well.

There were rumours that Chelsea were going to pay £10 million for Le Tissier during the 1995-96 season, but that never happened in the end - he is widely regarded though as one of the best players to play for the club and was always a fan favourite.