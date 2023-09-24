Highlights Southampton has had a string of unsuccessful managers, with Mauricio Pellegrino, Mark Wotte, Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes, Steve Wigley, and Ruben Selles ranking among the worst.

Pellegrino, with a win percentage of 23.53%, had the highest win percentage among the six worst managers, but still failed to turn things around for the team.

It's worth noting that Nigel Pearson, despite his low win percentage of 21.4%, managed to keep Southampton in the Championship, and has since had success at other clubs like Leicester City and Bristol City.

Southampton will be looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

The Saints' 11-year stay in the top flight came to an end last season as they were relegated to the Championship, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn improve their fortunes.

Russell Martin took charge at St Mary's this summer and while it has been a tough start to life on the South Coast for the 37-year-old, he is a manager with a lot of potential and he will be hoping to lead his side to promotion this campaign.

It is fair to say that not all the managers who have assumed the Southampton hot seat have enjoyed success, and there have been plenty that Saints fans will be keen to forget.

With that in mind, we ranked the club's six worst managers in order of their win percentage.

DISCLAIMER: We've only selected managers who managed the Saints for 10 or more games.

6 Mauricio Pellegrino - 23.53%

After spells in charge of Valencia, Estudiantes, Independiente and Alaves, Pellegrino arrived at St Mary's in June 2017.

However, with the Saints plummeting towards the Premier League relegation zone after a run of one win in 17 games, Pellegrino was sacked in March 2018.

Pellegrino won just nine of his 35 games in charge of Southampton, drawing 13 and losing 13, and after stints with Leganes and Velez Sarsfield, he took charge of Universidad de Chile in November.

5 Mark Wotte - 22.2%

Wotte arrived at St Mary's in 2008 as academy director, but he took charge of the team in January 2009 following the resignation of Jan Poortvliet with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

Results initially improved under the Dutchman, but he was unable to prevent their relegation to League One and he left the club that summer after winning just four of his 18 games in charge, drawing seven and losing seven.

Wotte has since had spells in charge of the likes of Universitatea Craiova, Ismaily and Al-Wahda, as well as working for the Scottish FA between 2011 and 2014.

4 Nigel Pearson - 21.4%

Pearson has enjoyed plenty of success during his managerial career and while his record in charge of the Saints may not look great, he did lead the club to Championship survival.

The 60-year-old was appointed Saints manager in February 2008 and he won three, drew seven and lost four of his 14 games in charge as his side secured safety on the final day of the season, but he was replaced by Poortvliet in May 2008 after just three months in charge.

Pearson has managed a host of clubs since his exit from St Mary's, most notably guiding Leicester City to the Championship title in 2014, and he is currently in charge of Bristol City.

3 Mark Hughes - 18.52%

Hughes took charge at Southampton in March 2018, replacing Pellegrino on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

After successfully keeping the Saints in the Premier League, Hughes signed a new three-year contract, but he was sacked in December 2018 with the club sitting in the relegation zone, departing having won just five of his 27 games in charge, drawing 10 and losing 12.

The Welshman was out of management for almost three-and-a-half years after his Southampton exit before he joined League Two side Bradford City in February 2022.

2 Steve Wigley - 17.65%

Wigley had previously had a two-game spell as Southampton caretaker, but he was appointed as permanent manager in August 2004 after Paul Sturrock left the club just two games into the 2004-05 season.

However, Wigley's stint in charge was a disaster and after winning just three of his 17 games in charge, drawing six and losing eight, he was sacked in December 2004.

Wigley has not returned to senior management since, but he is currently the manager of Fulham U23s.

1 Ruben Selles - 11.76%

Selles took charge of the Saints on an interim basis in February after the sacking of Nathan Jones, but after a 1-0 win at Chelsea in his first game in charge, the Spaniard was appointed permanently on a contract until the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the 42-year-old, his side could not build on their victory at Stamford Bridge and after he won just two, drew four and lost 11 of his 17 games in charge, Southampton were relegated to the Championship.

Selles left the club at the end of the season and he was appointed manager of League One side Reading in June.