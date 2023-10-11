Southampton's relegation from the Premier League has meant another club has brought top flight wages into the Championship.

The Saints were able to keep plenty of players from last season's squad despite the drop in division, and they will have one of the top wage bills in the whole of the second tier.

According to estimates made by football finance website Capology, these six players are the top earners at St Mary's Stadium - but how do they rank from worst to best in terms of the value for money they possess? Let's take a look...

6 Alex McCarthy

Capology estimates McCarthy to be on around £50,000 a week, and that is a whole lot of money for a goalkeeper who is second in command.

That is exactly what he was signed as back in 2016 as well, with Fraser Forster the first-choice at the time, but McCarthy did appear regularly between 2018 and 2020 to make sure he was earning his money.

Recently, the 33-year-old has been back as an understudy, this time to youngster Gavin Bazunu, and you'd have to say the apparent money McCarthy is on could be spent better elsewhere.

5 Mason Holgate

For the estimated £70,000 a week in wages Southampton are paying to have Holgate on loan for the 2023-24 season, the fact he has been on the bench more often than not suggests that the defender is not great value for money.

Holgate isn't getting into Russell Martin's team right now and if that continues to be the case, he will end up going down as a bit of a waste of money - there's still plenty of time though for the 26-year-old to prove himself at the club.

4 Joe Aribo

Aribo is estimated to be on £70,000, just like Holgate, and he appears to be in a similar situation of not being fancied too much by Martin.

So far, Aribo has played in 10 out of Southampton's 11 Championship fixtures, but just one of those has come from the very start of a match.

The midfielder hasn't had a great time of things at the Saints since his move from Rangers last summer, but the fact he scored a couple of top flight goals last season means that he at least holds some value.

3 Jan Bednarek

The Polish defender has been at the Saints for over six years now, and with an estimated weekly wage of £60,000, you'd be expecting Bednarek to be a key part of Martin's side.

And so far the centre-back has been, starting more often than not at centre-back and it looks as though he's going to play an important role as Southampton look to get back to the Premier League.

2 Adam Armstrong

With an estimated wage of £55,000 a week, Armstrong wasn't able to deliver in the Premier League on his salary and also his £15 million transfer fee.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers striker found the back of the net just four times in 53 appearances in the top flight, but he's finding the Championship more to be his level once more with seven goals in 11 outings.

It's an expensive wage for a Championship striker, but it will be worth it if Armstrong fires Southampton back to the Premier League.

1 Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong's estimated weekly wage of £65,000 is not cheap whatsoever, but he has been a Premier League regular in 2018 until the relegation earlier in the year.

A scorer of 16 goals and notching 12 assists in England's top flight, the Scotland international midfielder's service to the Saints has been pretty good, and although he's not a guaranteed starter under Martin in the Championship, back-to-back goals in recent matches show how vital Armstrong can be.

Whether he keeps that form up remains to be seen, but for his Premier League consistency he has to rank highest of the top earners in terms of his salary value.