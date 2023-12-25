Highlights Southampton FC is aiming for a Premier League return after last season's relegation, despite losing key players during the summer transfer window.

Famous celebrities such as Ed Chamberlin, Rishi Sunak, Iwan Thomas, Craig David, and Lucy Pinder are known supporters of Southampton FC.

These celebrities have expressed their love for the club and have been seen attending games or writing about their support.

Southampton FC will hope that, at the end of this campaign, they are once again a Premier League side.

The Saints suffered a surprise relegation last season after several campaigns finishing in the top half of the table.

There was a lot of uncertainty about how well Southampton could do this season, but after a rocky start, the club is living up to the expectations placed on them.

This has been done even with several first-team players leaving the club during the summer transfer window, players who have been key to their success in recent times.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

However, the football club seems to be full of positivity once again, as they eye a strong second half of the campaign.

So, while we wait to see how the club does this season, here we have looked at five famous celebrities who support Southampton FC…

Ed Chamberlin

Chamberlin is best known for working as a presenter on television, having presented Premier League football a few years ago.

The 49-year-old was the host of Super Sunday football and Monday night football, but left that role to present horse racing on ITV.

Chamberlin is still a big fan of football and is known to be a supporter of Southampton, with him writing about his love for the club in The Times.

Rishi Sunak

It may come as a surprise to many to learn that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a supporter of Southampton Football Club.

He became the leader of the Tory party in October 2022, replacing Liz Truss after her terrible 40-odd day rein in charge of the UK government ended.

Sunak was spotted at a Southampton game earlier this year, as he watched his side get relegated from the Premier League.

Iwan Thomas

Thomas is nowadays an athletics competitor, but before that he represented the UK at the Olympics, as well as the Commonwealth games.

Thomas originates from Wales and during his athletic days he competed in the 400m. The former runner has been given the honour of an MBE by the British monarchy.

Despite growing up in Wales, Thomas is a lifelong Southampton supporter and spoke recently about the club’s 9-0 defeats in the Premier League.

Craig David

David is well known in the music industry, as he’s a famous singer and songwriter.

The 42-year-old was born in Southampton and grew up a fan of his local side. He then went on to become famous for hits like 7 Days and When the Bassline Drops.

A few years ago, David was filmed having a small training session with Southampton players Che Adams and Steve Davis, as he was promoting an upcoming tour.

The singer remains a big fan of the football club and will no doubt be showing his support during this season as they bid for promotion.

Lucy Pinder

Pinder is best known for being a TV personality who rose to fame as a glamour model in the early 2000s.

The 40-year-old is the daughter of two supporting Southampton parents, and that has seemingly been passed down to her, as she is also said to be a fan of the club.

She revealed that her first game was a clash against Wimbledon at the Dell as part of a primary school trip. She went on to credit her mother for bringing her to games throughout her childhood, which gave her a love for the club.