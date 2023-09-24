This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton have been blessed with great wingers across the club's 137-year history, with some of the most notable going on to achieve significant status in both English, European and worldwide football throughout their careers.

Some have progressed through the ranks at Staplewood or came to the club as relative unknowns, before shining at St Mary's which in turn has allowed various club hierarchy to turn significant profits.

Football League World's Saints fan pundit Martin Sanders has selected his ten best wingers to don the red and white, so let's take a look at his choices.

10 Rod Wallace

First on the list is Rod Wallace, who began his long and successful career at Southampton, joining as an apprentice in 1986 alongside his brother Ray. Their older brother Danny also began his career on the South Coast, making 253 appearances between 1980 and 1989.

He would make his debut for the club in the 1987/88 campaign, but became an established member of the side the following season, where he scored 15 goals in 49 appearances. On October 22nd 1988, Saints lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday but for the first time in English football, all three brothers featured in the starting lineup.

Wallace's best scoring season in red and white came in 1989/90, scoring 21 goals in 48 appearances before adding another 19 the season after.

He would then depart for Leeds United, where he won the final old First Division Championship in his first season.

9 Jim Magilton

Magilton made his move to The Dell in 1994, joining from Oxford United for an estimated £600,000.

His debut for the club came in a 4-2 home victory over Liverpool in which club legend Matt Le Tissier grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick.

In his first full season at Southampton, Magilton featured in all 42 league outings and scored six goals.

Across his three-and-a-half year stint with the club, the Northern Ireland international maintained a regular spot in the Saints lineup under the management of Alan Ball, David Merrington and Graeme Souness.

However, following the appointment of Dave Jones in 1997, Magilton would join Sheffield Wednesday after making 130 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions.

8 Nathan Dyer

Having began his footballing career with the Saints, Nathan Dyer is next up on the list.

Dyer came through the club's academy ranks, featuring in the 2004/05 FA Youth Cup Final aggregate defeat to Ipswich Town. He would make his debut in a 2-0 victory over Crewe in 2005, and after a subsequent loan to Burnley returned to St Mary's where he would be utilised as a squad player.

His first and only league goal for the club came in a 3-2 defeat to Watford in September 2007. The following season saw the winger shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Swansea City, and he would make his move to South Wales permanent in the summer of 2009.

Dyer subsequently enjoyed an established career in the top two divisions, and has a Premier League winners medal from his season-long loan at Leicester City.

7 Danny Wallace

Having received a brief mention earlier on, it was only right Danny Wallace would feature further up the list of ten.

At the time of his debut against Manchester United in 1980, Wallace was the youngest featuring Southampton player ever, as he replaced Kevin Keegan at Old Trafford. He would burst into life two seasons later, with his first goal against Swansea City in October 1982 starting a run of seven goals in ten games.

The following season is where Wallace gained national recognition as Southampton finished second to Liverpool, with his first of two strikes against the Reds winning Goal of the Season, as well as a hat-trick in a 8-2 victory over Coventry City.

His only England appearance would come during his time at the Dell, playing in a 4-0 victory over Egypt in January 1986.

Despite his younger brothers beginning to feature alongside him in the first team, Wallace would join Manchester United for a club record sale of £1.2m in September 1989 after scoring 79 times for the Saints.

6 Theo Walcott

After beginning his career with the Saints, Theo Walcott would become the club's youngest ever player in a 0-0 draw to Wolves in August 2005, aged just 16 years and 143 days, as well as the youngest scorer just two months later in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

His rapid rise and 5 goals in 23 appearances led to a top three finish in the Young Sports Personality of the Year award, before being sold to Arsenal in the January for an initial £5m.

After a lengthy career which included 108 goals in 397 appearances, as well as three FA Cup's during his time in North London and a spell at Everton, the 47-time England international returned to St Mary's on loan in 2020, before making the move permanent in 2021, signing a two-year deal.

Walcott would feature 59 times in his second stint, but confirmed his departure following relegation in May 2023.

5 Fabrice Fernandes

The Frenchman joined Southampton in December 2001 from Rennes, having had previous experience of the English game at Fulham.

After 11 appearances in his first half season, Fernandes established himself in the side in 2002/03, making 36 Premier League appearances and 7 in the FA Cup as Southampton lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the final in Cardiff. This would be his most productive season with 3 goals, but continued as a solid performer in 2003/04.

However, he would leave in 2005 before joining Bolton where he would make just one appearance.

4 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Having been at the club since the age of seven, Oxlade-Chamberlain broke into the Saints first-team setup in 2010, making his debut in a 5-0 win against Huddersfield, and his first start would come on August 10th against Bournemouth, in which he scored his first senior goal,

He signed a three-year deal shortly after, and was a regular feature as Saints won promotion from League One, scoring 10 goals in 41 appearances aged just 17.

However, he would join Arsenal for an initial £12m fee rising to £15m in the summer window. Since leaving Southampton, Oxlade-Chamberlain has won 3 FA Cup's with Arsenal, as well as a successful spell at Liverpool where he won the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before being released by Jurgen Klopp.

3 Dusan Tadic

The Serbian became Ronald Koeman's first signing back in 2014, and he enjoyed a successful four-year spell with the club.

Tadic was a key cog in the Saints' sides which finished 7th and 6th in consecutive Premier League seasons under the Dutchman before his own departure to Everton in 2016.

His most productive season came in 2015/16, where he would score nine goals in 40 overall appearances. Overall, Tadic accumulated 24 goals in 162 outings for the club before departing for Ajax in the summer of 2018. He has most recently joined Turkish side Fenerbache.

2 Gareth Bale

Bale became Southampton's second-youngest player just months after Theo Walcott became the youngest, at the age of 16 years and 275 days as a substitute against Millwall.

The following season is where he would begin his reputation as a free-kick specialist with goals against Derby, Coventry, Sunderland, Hull and Norwich. He was named as the Football League's Young Player of the Season in April 2007, before playing his final game for the club just weeks later in the play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County.

He would join Spurs for £10m, where he would score 55 times in 203 outings, and after being named as the club's and PFA Player of the Year in 2012/13, would earn his big-money move to Real Madrid for a then world-record £85.3m.

His most significant moment with the Spanish giants would come in the form of an overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League Final against Liverpool. He then returned to Spurs on loan in 2020 before a move to LAFC in 2022.

Bale announced his retirement from football in January 2023.

1 Sadio Mane

At the top of the list is Sadio Mane, who joined Southampton back in 2014 from RB Salzburg.

He would end his first season in England with 10 goals in all competitions, as well as breaking a Premier League record for the fastest hat-trick, with his three goals in a 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa coming in the space of just two minutes and 56 seconds.

The following season, Mane would end as Southampton's top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions, before moving to Liverpool for a £34m fee, making him the most expensive African footballer at the time.

During his time at Anfield, Mane struck up a formidable partnership with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as Jurgen Klopp moulded his side that would eventually win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following campaign, with Mane's best scoring season coming in the first of those, netting 26 times in 50 outings.

He would score 120 times in 269 appearances for Liverpool, before moving to Bayern Munich where he would win the Bundesliga in his only season. Mane is now representing Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.