Both Tella and Smallbone came through the Southampton academy and spent last season on loan. Tella secured a big money move away.

Southampton is currently in fourth position in the Championship table, nine points behind the automatic promotion places. They recently won 2-1 against West Brom.

Will Smallbone has reacted to former Southampton teammate Nathan Tella’s big moment from last weekend’s football action.

Tella departed the Saints near the end of the summer transfer window after initially helping the club get off to a good start in the Championship this campaign.

The winger contributed one goal and one assist from three appearances in the second tier of English football before signing for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The deal was worth a reported £20 million to the south coast club, who cashed in on significant interest in the talented forward just days before the window shut.

Tella scored his first ever league goal for the Bundesliga giants on Sunday as the team romped to a 4-0 win over Union Berlin.

How has Will Smallbone reacted to Nathan Tella’s big Bayer Leverkusen moment?

Tella posted a message on social media commemorating the major milestone in his career.

The 24-year-old expressed his delight at getting off the mark at his new club, claiming it was a particularly sweet way to go into the November international break, where he will represent Nigeria.

“Great way to go into the international break,” wrote Tella, via Instagram.

“Happy to score my first Bundesliga goal.”

Smallbone, who will represent Ireland in November’s international break, responded to his former teammate’s achievement with three smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

Both players came through the ranks of the Southampton academy system around the same time, so will know each other quite well.

The pair spent last season out on loan away from St. Mary’s, with Tella playing a key role in Burnley’s promotion to the top flight and Smallbone becoming an important member of the Stoke City first team squad.

It was hoped both could have a big impact in Russell Martin’s squad upon their return to the club, but Tella earned a big money move away from the club.

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton cemented their place in fourth position in the Championship table with an important 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday.

Goals from Smallbone and Adam Armstrong secured all three points, despite a 65th minute equaliser from Kyle Bartley for the visitors.

Martin’s side is now nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places after 16 games, as the league is put on hold for a week due to the final international break of the calendar year.

Southampton will return to action on 25 November when they take the trip to the John Smith Stadium where they will face Huddersfield Town.

How has Nathan Tella fared away from Southampton?

Tella has yet to cement himself as a key part of Xabi Alonso’s side, featuring just six times in the league since making the switch.

All six appearances have come from the bench, but his goal against Union Berlin could be a turning point towards greater playing time.

Tella has also featured as part of Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign, starting all four of their group games so far.

The Nigerian is a talented young player, and Alonso is obviously allowing him time to adapt to his new surroundings in German football, as well as the step up in level from the Championship.