Southampton seem destined for a return to the Championship after a woeful 2024-25 season.

Last season, the Saints enjoyed the glory of winning the play-offs, overcoming Leeds United 1-0 in the final, with Adam Armstrong scoring the decisive goal.

However, their rise to the top tier has been swiftly tempered, with the South Coast club currently falling well short of the level required to secure Premier League survival.

They have accumulated just nine points from 29 matches, and if they fail to earn three more points, they risk claiming the unwanted title of the 'worst Premier League side ever' in terms of points tally. At present, that dubious honour belongs to Derby County, who managed just 11 points in the 2007-08 season.

Despite this, Southampton will need to regroup and refocus in their pursuit of an immediate return to the top flight.

With this in mind, Football League World has examined Southampton's current wage bill and how it compares to the top clubs in the Championship.

The wage bill comes from Capology's Wage Estimation System.

Southampton's 2024-25 wage bill

Southampton currently have one of the lowest wage bills in the Premier League, with the club paying out £933,500 per week in wages. Over the course of a year, this totals £48,542,000, meaning the average player earns £1,618,067 per season.

In terms of Premier League wage bills, this places Southampton as the third lowest, with only Ipswich and Brentford spending less annually.

The Saints' highest-paid player is Aaron Ramsdale, earning £120,000 per week. However, his future at the club is uncertain, as Chelsea have long been interested in the former Sheffield United goalkeeper.

After Ramsdale, Joe Aribo and Jan Bednarek are among the highest earners, while the lowest-paid members of the squad include Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tyler Dibling - both of whom have shown significant potential this year.

Should Southampton drop to the Championship, they will likely look to reduce their wage bill, given that the second tier generates considerably less revenue than the Premier League.

Southampton's wage bill outweighs Leeds United's and Burnley's

With a return to the Championship looking increasingly likely, we have taken a look at Southampton's wage bill in comparison to the top teams in the second tier.

Leeds United, Burnley, and Sheffield United are leading the table, and their wage bills reflect their position. Respectively, their annual figures stand at £37,206,000, £29,952,000, and £29,016,000, all of which are at least £10 million below Southampton's.

The gap is even wider between some of the sides fighting for the play-offs, with Bristol City and Coventry City's wage bills both falling below £13 million. This is a significant disparity, and if the Saints were to find themselves in the Championship, their payroll would suggest they should be pushing for a swift return to the Premier League.

Of course, this doesn’t always translate into success, as Luton Town, who have the fourth-highest wage bill in the second tier, are currently sitting 23rd in the Championship.

The Saints' wage bill will likely drop to align more closely with the division’s average. However, based on their payroll, they should still be well-positioned to secure promotion.