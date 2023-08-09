Southampton will hope they remain busy in what is left of the transfer window for the right reasons and not the wrong ones.

Ever since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, the club's best players have been linked with moves away.

Some of them have now departed, while others remain, with speculation continuing. But Russell Martin will hope it’s his side doing the buying rather than selling in the remaining three weeks of the transfer window.

The club have made four additions so far, with Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, Joe Lumley, and Mateusz Lis all joining this summer.

The club will hope they can add to that as well as maintain their good start on the pitch.

What is the latest Southampton FC transfer news?

Here at Football League World, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving Southampton Football Club…

Southampton in race for Man City player

Manchester City are said to be weighing up what to do next with midfielder James McAtee.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and is said to be keen on building on that season by playing regular football.

Man City are said to be reluctant to let McAtee leave, but clubs like Southampton are interested in signing him.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail Transfer confidential, the Saints along with Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Sheff Utd and AZ Alkmaar are all keen on the young midfielder.

The report states that some of these clubs are interested in a permanent deal, while some are offering to take him on loan.

It is unclear what Southampton are willing to offer, but they seem in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

Crystal Palace eye goalkeeper

Premier League side Crystal Palace are keen on strengthening their goalkeeping department in what remains of this transfer window and have eyes on Southampton’s Alex McCarthy.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who states that Palace could turn to the 33-year-old as their current goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has told the Londoners he wants to leave.

McCarthy has played for Palace before, a year spell at the club before joining Southampton, where he has now made over 130 appearances.

McCarthy is currently seen as a number one choice at St. Mary’s as Gavin Bazunu looks set to be the main goalkeeper under Martin.

West Ham in advanced talks for James Ward-Prowse

West Ham are said to be in “advanced talks” to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to talkSPORT.

Ward-Prowse’s future has been the subject for the majority of this transfer window, and with just over three weeks remaining, it seems a resolution may not be that far away.

The report states that the English midfielder is keen to join the Hammers after suffering relegation with the Saints last summer.

West Ham saw a £30 million bid rejected for the 28-year-old last week, an offer that was said to be their last, but talkSPORT states that the club remains in advanced talks for the player.