Highlights Southampton's transfer window has been filled with ongoing sagas, including the Romeo Lavia saga and the uncertain futures of James Ward-Prowse, Timo Livramento, and Mohammed Salisu.

The club has a significant transfer budget after selling their top stars for a total of £145 million, and they have been linked with potential signings.

Nathan Wood may potentially head to Southampton as part of a deal with Swansea, while Nathan Tella is being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen for a potential £20 million transfer. Che Adams is likely to move to Everton, and Joel Piroe's future is uncertain after being linked to both Southampton and Leeds.

A new Southampton story seems to have cropped up every day in the current transfer window and that notion doesn't appear to be changing at all with the window closing in under two weeks.

The Romeo Lavia saga alone was drawn out to lengths never seen before, whilst James Ward-Prowse, Timo Livramento and Mohammed Salisu have also had their own window-long sagas to contend with on the south coast.

That's without incomings, and as the window closes in, the Saints now have a huge transfer budget to spend following the sales of their stars, which has totalled £145million so far over the past few months. But who have they been linked with, and who could still leave? Football League World gives you the lowdown on the latest news coming out of St. Mary's.

What is the latest on Nathan Wood?

The latest rumour of an incoming to Southampton, and it could be a potential return from Russell Martin to Swansea - with defender Nathan Wood being tipped to follow his former boss, Flynn Downes and Ryan Manning to the recently relegated Premier League club.

Wood joined Swansea from Middlesbrough in 2021 after failing to crack the first-team code at the Riverside Stadium, as Martin was an admirer and had tried to sign him whilst manager at MK Dons.

However, 46 appearances for Wood in Wales has seen him pick up vast Championship experience - and that has resulted in his former gaffer wanting another reunion with the star. Sky Sports suggest that they have bid £7m for his services. The Northern Echo states that Middlesbrough have a 'healthy' sell-on fee.

What is the latest on Nathan Tella's Southampton future?

Tella has been linked with a move to Burnley all summer, and after their #FreeNathanTella social media campaign, it seemed a move to Turf Moor was in the offing. That, however, has failed to materialise.

The winger has started all three of Southamptons' league games so far this season, and nabbed his first goal of the season at Plymouth Argyle last weekend - being unlucky not to have done so on the opening weekend.

Southampton winger Nathan Tella

But out came Bayer Leverkusen from nowhere - and with reports of talks in the last couple of weeks, the German side are said to believe that they can take Tella off Southampton to the tune of £20million. They supposedly bid £15million which was rejected, and there is hope they can 'meet' Southampton in the middle.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe and Che Adams?

Che Adams looks set to move to Everton with the Toffees struggling to score goals in their so-far dreadful start to the Premier League season. It comes after the Toffees supposedly agreed a fee of £15million for his services on Sunday afternoon - and the big question remains to be who will replace the former Birmingham City star.

That was thought to be Joel Piroe, but the Dutchman's newest links - after supposedly 'agreeing' a contract with Swansea earlier in the week - have taken him to Leeds.

Phil Hay believes that the club are aiming to land Piroe in the £8-10million region.