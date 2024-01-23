Highlights Southampton FC's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could leave the club this transfer window amid interest from Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Italian youngster Matias Soulé is being linked with a move to Southampton, with a reported fee of €35 million.

Southampton are targeting Premier League wingers Manuel Benson and David Brooks, but may only be able to sign one of them.

Southampton FC are deep in a battle for promotion to the Premier League, with some new signings targeted to help push them over the line in the second half of the season.

The Saints are currently sitting third in the Championship, only behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the race for the two automatic promotion spaces.

With five victories in their last six matches, they have momentum on their side as they aim to leapfrog Ipswich in second, something they did (albeit briefly) with the weekend's 3-1 win over Swansea City.

With one of the best attacks and tightest defences in the division at the moment, there doesn't seem to be much that could be improved in Russel Martin's side.

However, Southampton are embroiled in a number of transfer rumours which could push the side even further for the rest of the campaign.

Alex McCarthy could leave Southampton

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy is one name rumoured to be on the way out of the club this transfer window, after struggling for game time so far this season.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joined Southampton in 2016 from Crystal Palace, spending a number of years as the club's number one shot-stopper during their time in the Premier League.

However, he hasn't made a single appearance for the club in the league since their relegation into the Championship, and is rumoured to be on the way out of the club before the end of the month.

According to a report from The Sun, McCarthy could leave the Saints this month amid interest from clubs from the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.

He made just six appearances in the club's relegation season last term, and has since fallen down to third in the pecking order after the summer signing of Joe Lumley, which could prompt the club to sell him.

The keeper is one of Southampton's highest earners, reportedly on £50,000-a-week, as per Capology estimates, so the Saints will want to get his wages off the books if they do not intend to play him.

The report claims that a number of Saudi Pro League sides are interested in signing the goalkeeper, as well as some Premier League clubs with a view to bringing him in as a squad player, rather than as the starting option.

While most players want to be first choice and play football, at 34-years-old, McCarthy may be content with a back-up role at this point in his career.

Matias Soulé linked to Southampton

One name that has been linked with Southampton recently is Italian youngster Matias Soulé, who could break records if his reported transfer to St Mary's is completed.

The 20-year-old has scored nine times on loan at Frosinone this season, and is currently the club's top scorer. His performances have helped keep them away from the relegation zone this season, and losing him could prove disastrous for the club's season.

According to reports from CalcioMercato, Southampton are lining up a bid for the Italian forward in the January transfer window, with €35 million (around £30 million) being reported as the fee needed to secure his services from Juventus.

Matias Soulé stats - as per SofaScore Games played 19 Minutes per game 87 Goals 9 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 2.5 Goal conversion 19% Assists 1

While he is a highly-rated youngster at the Allianz Stadium, the money required to sign Soulé would smash the previous transfer record for players in the Championship, putting some huge pressure on the young player's shoulders.

Southampton target just one of Brooks or Benson

Sky Sports have reported that Southampton are targeting two Premier League wingers this month, although they may only be able to sign one of them.

Manuel Benson from Burnley has been linked with a move to St Mary's, although a loan deal for the winger reportedly fell through after the Saints agreed a £1 million loan fee for the Belgian winger, according to Football Insider.

Meanwhile, David Brooks from Bournemouth has failed to secure a place in the Cherries' starting eleven this season, prompting rumours he could be leaving the club on loan, with Southampton reportedly interested.

Both players would be fantastic additions to the south coast side, with Benson impressing last season as Burnley ran away with the Championship title. His 12 goal haul that season will likely be the reason for the interest in the forward, although Leeds United could hijack the deal before the start of February.

However, it seems unlikely that Southampton would target the two forwards if they manage to sign Soulé for £30 million in this transfer window.