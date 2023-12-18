Highlights West Ham are interested in signing Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window.

Southampton will be looking for a productive month in the January transfer window, as they aim to continue their push for promotion from the Championship.

The Saints currently sit fourth in the second-tier standings, meaning they are in contention to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

If they are to do that, then getting things right in the market could potentially be crucial for Russell Martin's side.

Perhaps not surprisingly, therefore, we have seen plenty of talk around the Saints, in the lead-up to the return of the window.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the latest Southampton transfer news to have emerged recently, right here.

West Ham keen on Walker-Peters

While Southampton may have lost a number of their key players in the summer following relegation, one they were able to retain the services of was Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, it seems the Saints may have a battle on their hands to retain the services of the right-back come the January transfer window, with TalkSport reporting that West Ham are now keen to do a deal for the 26-year-old, come the turn of the year.

It is thought that the Hammers are keeping tabs on the two-time England international as they look to add to their options at full-back in the market, with Walker-Peters now entering the final 18 months of his contract at St Mary's.

Ben Johnson still a target for Southampton

One West Ham player who may potentially be moving in the opposite direction come the January transfer window, is Ben Johnson.

It was reported earlier this season that the Saints backed out of a loan deal for the defender back in the summer, due to the size of the loan fee involved in such an agreement, although journalist Darren Witcoop has now claimed that Martin's side remain keen on the 23-year-old.

Indeed, it is suggested that a move for Johnson could potentially be back on if Mason Holgate returns to parent club Everton in January, amid his underwhelming and uneventful loan spell at St Mary's.

Che Adams interest expected in January

Another player Southampton managed to keep hold of through the summer window was striker Che Adams.

That was despite the fact that he was linked significantly with Premier League clubs such as Everton and Wolves in the latter stages of the window, and journalist Dean Jones believes such speculation could emerge again at the turn of the year.

As things stand, Adams will be out of contract at St Mary's at the end of this season, meaning the January transfer window could be the last chance for the club to cash in on him, something Jones believes they may have the opportunity to do.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones suggested that a number of the bottom five clubs in the Premier League may see Adams as an attainable target as they look to boost their attacking firepower, and that it may therefore be a case of "wait and see" when it comes to whether or not the striker is still a Southampton player come the end of January.