Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin is prioritizing a strong January transfer window to secure a top-six spot and push for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Keeping key players like goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is crucial, but the club should have targets lined up in case they leave.

Everton is reportedly interested in Southampton's second-choice goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who has limited playing time this season and could be open to a move.

With just over a month until the January transfer window opens, Southampton manager Russell Martin will be formulating a transfer plan to give the Saints the best chance of an immediate return to the Premier League.

The club have made a decent start to the campaign and find themselves in the play-off places. Martin will be hoping to strengthen in January to secure a spot in the top six and push for the automatic promotion places come May.

To push for the automatic promotion places, a good January window is key and keeping hold of key players like Gavin Bazunu will be just as important as any possible signings. However, if key players like Bazunu were to leave, it's crucial that the Saints have targets lined up in case.

Latest on Gavin Bazunu

It's been reported in recent days that Saints' goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old Irish international is said to be regarded as a top prospect by Spurs, who have been impressed with his form on the South Coast this season.

The ex-Manchester City man has played every league minute for the Saints this season and has 21 Republic of Ireland caps to his name already. His former club Man City are said to have a buy-back option on the shot-stopper, according to Teamtalk.

At this stage in his career, it would seem a strange move if Bazunu were to join a club where he wouldn't be first-choice and leave a team where he has the chance of a potential return to the Premier League.

It's been reported that Everton are interested in Southampton's second-choice goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, according to Football Insider.

The 33-year-old has 18 months left on his deal at St Mary's but has made just one appearance this season, coming in the League Cup.

Alex McCarthy's appearances per season at Southampton - Transfermarkt (29/11/2023) Appearances per season League FA Cup League Cup 2016/17 0 0 2 2017/18 18 5 0 2018/19 25 0 0 2019/20 28 0 3 2020/21 30 0 1 2021/22 17 0 0 2022/23 6 1 2 2023/24 0 N/A 1

Everton boss Sean Dyche is said to be a big fan of the ex-England international and his extensive Premier League experience could be invaluable to the Toffees. Everton have Jordan Pickford as first-choice, but McCarthy would take second spot at Goodison Park and this move could be of interest to him if he continues to find himself out of the team.

Scottish international Adams is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal with the club. According to theDaily Echo, the club have offered Adams a three-year deal which includes vice-captaincy, but he's yet to sign it.

This leaves Saints with the dilemma of cashing in on the striker in January or risk losing him for free next summer.

According to Teamtalk, Southampton have been keeping an eye on Austrian international Maximilian Entrup as a potential replacement. The 26-year-old attacker joined Austrian Bundesliga side Hartberg this summer after a prolific spell with Marchfield Donauauen where he scored 32 goals in 38 games.

He's made a strong start to life at his new club, scoring 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions and earning a first call-up to Ralf Ragnick's Austria team.

He featured off the bench in Austria's defeat to Germany last week where he was watched by Southampton scouts.