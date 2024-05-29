Southampton are being linked to several players following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Saints had a tough test ahead of them when they arrived at Wembley on Sunday, as Daniel Farke's Leeds United were also looking to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Martin prepared well though, and thanks to Adam Armstrong grabbing the game's only goal, Southampton earned an immediate return to the top flight after suffering relegation just last season.

It was a wonderful moment for Martin and Southampton as they achieved their season objective, but there is little time to rest and celebrate as preparations get underway for next season in the top flight.

The Saints have plenty of talent and experience in their side, but they will need to strengthen if they have hopes of staying clear of the relegation fight.

With that in mind, Football League World outlines the latest transfer news coming out of St Mary's.

Southampton eye Danny Ings move

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Saints are keen on bringing West Ham striker Danny Ings back to St Mary's this summer. Ings has only scored three goals in the Premier League with the Irons over the last two seasons, but Southampton fans hold a place in their hearts for him after he scored 22 in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign for the Saints.

The 31-year-old has years of Premier League experience, let alone the experience of playing at St Mary's week in, week out, and he would be a smart addition to Russell Martin's attack.

Danny Ings' Southampton stats (All Competitions), as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2020/21 33 13 4 2019/20 42 25 3 2018/19 25 8 3

Ings may not be the only former Saint returning to Hampshire this summer, as talkSPORT also revealed that Adam Lallana was a Southampton target ahead of next season. While the duo never played for Southampton at the same time, they did find themselves in the same Liverpool squad for a few years.

With Che Adams' contract set to expire, Ings could be an ideal replacement up top, to go along with the in-form Adam Armstrong.

Sunderland's Jack Clarke is a hot topic of conversation at Southampton

Jack Clarke has received a lot of interest going into this summer transfer window, and understandably so after his standout performances for Sunderland in the Championship this season. West Ham and Bournemouth have been the two clubs said to be leading the race for his signature, but Southampton are now adding their name into the mix.

According to the Northern Echo, the Saints have identified Clarke as a key target this summer as they look to strengthen for the Premier League. The 23-year-old, formerly of Tottenham, took a while to get going in senior football after his initial burst at Leeds, but has developed into a match-winner at the Stadium of Light and now looks destined for a well-deserved Premier League move.

Clarke scored 15 goals in the Championship this season for a rather inconsistent Sunderland side. His departure will be a huge blow for Sunderland but a huge lift for whoever he signs for.

His contract expires in 2026 and Sunderland may wish to cash in this summer, allowing Southampton to potentially spend their promotion money on the winger.

Southampton keep tabs on Celtic star O'Riley

Another player that has caught the eye of Southampton and Russell Martin is Celtic's Matt O'Riley. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Scottish giants, scoring 19 goals and assisting 18 in all competitions, which are ludicrous numbers for a central midfielder.

Three of those assists came in the Champions League, against Lazio, Atlético Madrid and Feyenoord. Southampton are said to be planning a transfer pursuit for O'Riley, according to GIVEMESPORT, but they will face some tough competition.

In January, Atletico Madrid made an offer for O'Riley but nothing came of it. Perhaps they will reignite their interest this summer, but they will not be the only club keen. Leeds were also reportedly interested in January, but their failure to earn promotion to the Premier League gives them a slimmer chance of securing his services.

Nevertheless, the Danish international would be a superb signing for Southampton as they prepare for top flight football once again, and O'Riley could easily be tempted by his first big Premier League move and a link-up with Martin.

Loum Tchaouna targeted by Southampton

Salernitana winger, Loum Tchaouna has been identified as a target ahead of a potential summer move, according to Italian outlet, Tutto Salernitana.

The 2003-born winger made 33 Serie A appearances for his club this season, scoring four goals and assisting four, and is now attracting English Premier League attention. Salernitana were unfortunately relegated from the Italian top-flight, but the Saints can take advantage of that by attempting to sign him for a cheap deal.

According to the report, Tchaouna may be available for just £8 million, which would be a superb deal for such a promising 20-year-old. Serie A side Lazio are also said to be keen, so Southampton may have some tough competition.