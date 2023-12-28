Southampton are currently the Championship's form team, as Russell Martin's side continue to narrow the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places.

Just a few short weeks ago when the Saints' unbeaten run was still gathering momentum, many on the outside believed that the side had too much ground to claw back on Ipswich Town in particular, but with the gap sitting at just five points ahead of the January window, the 31-day period gives the club ample opportunity to bolster their squad ahead of the pivotal second half of the campaign.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

There were far more outgoings than incomings in the summer, and Martin will be hoping that isn't the case in January after asserting his authority on the side in the first 24 games.

With that being said, FLW rounds up the latest transfer news at St Mary's.

Southampton's Miovski stance made clear

One man who appears to be on Southampton's radar as we enter the new year is Aberdeen's North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski.

It was reported by the Daily Record after Saints' 5-0 victory over Swansea on Boxing Day that the club's head of recruitment Darren Mowbray wants to utilise the links with his previous employers where he helped aid the double purchase of Miovski and Ylber Ramadani back in the summer of 2022 from MTK Budapest.

Since moving to Pittodrie a year and a half ago, the forward has 32 goals to his name in 69 competitive appearances for the Dons.

Mowbray reportedly wants Saints to be in the mix should Aberdeen sell and has continually recommended him to Martin as a potential addition.

Saints CEO outlines January window plan

As we approach the January window, there are a plethora of clubs in the EFL whose managers or club hierarchy reveal their stance heading into this crucial period, and Southampton are no different in that regard.

Phil Parsons was appointed as the Saints' CEO back in June after relegation from the Premier League, and he revealed that the club won't take any risks that have future ramifications on its future.

"Players, colleagues, and supporters have shown resilience and commitment to try to help the club return to the Premier League." He told club channels via the Daily Echo.

"In the new year myself, Russell, Jason (Wilcox) and our owners, Sport Republic, will all be trying to keep the squad as stable as possible to keep the momentum going in the right direction." He continued.

"We will continue to make sure the club is financially safe and won't gamble the future of the club by spending over the odds on players, especially given the constraints of Financial Fair Play.

Parsons concluded that the blend of youth and experience within the current squad has been a pivotal factor in Southampton's resurgence to third place.

"Thankfully, our squad is strong and the mix of experienced heads and young talent means we're in a good position."

"It's so important that the players we have here all want to be here and are committed to playing and fighting for Southampton."

Journalist outlines "positive" news regarding Flynn Downes

One of Martin's summer additions came in the form of Flynn Downes, who agreed a one-year loan away from West Ham United.

Since making that move official on 21st August, Downes has been an impressive figure alongside the likes of Will Smallbone, Shea Charles, and Carlos Alcaraz in Saints' midfield trio, where the former Swansea man has featured on 18 occasions and been a starter for all but one of those.

The 24-year-old's contract at the London Stadium is set to expire in six months, which was highlighted by Dean Jones in an interview with GiveMeSport, as he believes this strengthens Southampton's chances of a permanent deal.

"I actually think it's looking positive for Saints in terms of signing him. The way he's improving and the way he's playing is fitting with what they promised when he was signed." Jones began. "Now, West Ham will have an eye on this situation and be judging whether he can fit into what they're doing.

"But you do also wonder whether West Ham are starting to move beyond it and that Southampton is going to be a better fit for Downes. Whether they're at the top end of the Championship or back in the Premier League, obviously being back in the Premier League I think does give them the best opportunity of signing him." He continued.

"I think it'd be a great signing. And if the second half of the season goes well, and he feels part of it, I think his head might start to wonder whether that's where he should be."