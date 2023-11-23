Highlights Che Adams may need to secure a move away from Southampton in January, with his contract expiring in 2024 and no sign of him signing an extension.

Southampton may consider keeping Paul Onuachu as a 'Plan B' option if they are promoted to the Premier League next year.

Southampton scouts have been looking at potential replacements for Adams, including Maximilian Entrup and Manprit Sarkaria from Austrian clubs.

Southampton may be fully-focused on their promotion push as they prepare to leave the international break, but they will also need an eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

Head coach Russell Martin may need to strengthen his squad, especially with the likelihood that there will be clubs looking at his most in-form players from top European leagues.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer lines coming out of St Mary's Stadium in the last few days as we close in on the market reopening at the start of 2024.

Adams transfer claim made

Since his explosive start to the 2023-24 season, Che Adams has looked a shadow of his former self when he has stepped out on to the pitch for Southampton.

It looked as though the Scotland international may move to Everton in the final week of the summer window, but a deal did not materialise with the Toffees instead signing Udinese target man Beto.

The transfer window slammed shut and Adams remained at the south coast club, but he has not scored a goal since and he has lost his place in the starting 11, with Carlos Alcaraz even being trialled as a false nine ahead of the 27-year-old.

With Adams' contract expiring in the summer of 2024 and no sign of him signing the extension that was tabled during the summer, the striker now needs to secure a move away from Southampton in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “This has all the hallmarks of a player that needs a transfer now.

"Premier League clubs will be looking to see whether they could take a chance on him in the January transfer window.

Che Adams' Southamptom League Statistics Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Premier League 30 4 3 2020-21 Premier League 36 9 5 2021-22 Premier League 30 7 3 2022-23 Premier League 28 5 3 2023-24 Championship 13 3 2 Stats Correct As Of November 2020, 2023

"He just hasn't seemed right since the summer window when there was a lot of talk around him and what would happen to him. I

"t's got to be difficult when you end up staying at the club you thought you were leaving, but he hasn't done a great job of getting himself back on track there.

"So, I think it might be a case that he's got to leave, and it might be a bit of a surprise that he ends up back in the Premier League, to be honest.”

Onuachu return possible?

After failing to make an impact in the Premier League following his £15.8 million move from Genk in January, Paul Onuachu was shipped out to Trabzonspor of Türkiye on loan in September, with the Nigeria international not in Russell Martin's plans.

It was always expected to occur as the towering target man did not fit the style of play that Martin was looking to play, but with six goals in eight Super Lig appearances so far, the 29-year-old has been showing his goalscoring instinct that has clearly always been there.

And reports are now suggesting that Southampton may keep hold of Onuachu as somewhat of a 'Plan B' option if they return to the Premier League via promotion next year, and Trabzonspor are reportedly already looking at their next options up-front, which include 21-year-old striker Enis Destan.

It would be an unlikely comeback to the Saints for Onuachu if he were to be reintegrated into the squad, but he's definitely showing what he is all about out in Türkiye.

Saints scout Austrian duo on international duty

With the future of Adams unclear as mentioned, Southampton were wasting no time over the international break looking at potential replacements in the attacking areas.

According to Laola1, the Saints sent scouts to Tuesday's fixture between Austria and Germany in Vienna to look at both Maximilian Entrup, a 26-year-old striker who has scored eight Austrian Bundesliga goals in nine outings for TSV Hartberg, and also Manprit Sarkaria of Sturm Graz, who has three goals and three assists in the same division as well as four outings in the Europa League.

Saints scouts will have been disappointed to see Sarkaria not get onto the pitch, but Entrup made his national team debut for Austria, although only as a 90th-minute substitute.

Their scouts will have not learnt anything however, so they will have to continue their fact-finding mission by watching Sarkaria and Entrup in action for their clubs.