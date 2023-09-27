Southampton's downturn in Championship form in the last few weeks could have real knock-on effects when it comes to their current squad.

If Russell Martin's side are not in a promotion battle by the middle of the season then they could risk losing some of their stars that they were able to keep following the end of the summer transfer window - that includes Che Adams.

Adams has refused to commit to an answer when it comes to a new contract and his future, with a three-year deal apparently tabled by Southampton's hierarchy in a bid to try and keep him around.

Heading into the January transfer window in a few months time though, the future of Adams could be a real hot topic and more-so than it is now, with the club having a real dilemma on their hands as to what they should do with the Scotland international.

Why should Southampton keep Che Adams?

The most obvious reason as to why Adams should be kept at the club is due to the fact that he should be a guaranteed source of goals at Championship level.

Before making the move to the Saints in 2019, Adams had netted 22 times for Birmingham City in the second tier, and whilst he couldn't hit double figures in his four Premier League seasons, he still found the back of the net enough for clubs to be interested over the summer.

Adams started the 2023-24 season in good form in the Championship, finding the back of the net in their first three matches even if it meant coming off the bench to make an impact, but he's now on a four-game drought with that coinciding with the club's poor run of form, losing four on the spin.

Two assists have been picked up in that time though, so he brings a lot more than just goals in the final third, and he's perhaps one of the most complete, all-round strikers at this level.

If Southampton want to be contending near the top of the table come the end of the season, then they are probably better off keeping the 27-year-old unless he is going to kick up a fuss at mid-season bids being rejected.

On the other hand though, there is an argument to be had that the Saints should in-fact cash in on him when January 2024 comes around.

Why should Southampton sell Che Adams in January?

The main factor as to why the Saints should perhaps look at selling Adams revolves around money.

Southampton paid £15 million to Birmingham for Adams over four years ago, and considering he is now at an age where he should be in the prime of his career, it would make no business sense to let the forward depart for absolutely nothing in the summer.

Of course, if Adams were to turn down other clubs then that will happen anyway without Southampton being happy about it, but it may be for the best to field offers in January to see what kind of money they can get back.

Like all clubs, the Saints have a budget to work with and despite cashing in on plenty of players over the summer, parachute payments can only get you so far.

Whilst an Adams mid-season departure would leave Martin very short at the top end of the pitch, money would almost surely be re-invested to get in a replacement, and with Southampton's business model of investing in young players it may make more sense for them to get the best offer for their talisman.