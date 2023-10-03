After four miserable league defeats in succession, Southampton finally got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion this past weekend with a 3-1 win over Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium.

A clinical first half brace from Adam Armstrong helped the Saints secure a priceless three points, with Will Smallbone's goal sandwiched in between the number nine's exploits.

Pascal Struijk's second half strike was merely a consolation when it was all said and done, meaning that Southampton and head coach Russell Martin got back on track after a difficult few weeks.

Their next task though is to go on the road to take on Stoke City, who are another club that were really struggling to pick up points having had a drastic summer overhaul of their squad under manager Alex Neil.

However, the Staffordshire outfit came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, with teenage striker Nathan Lowe coming off the bench to score the winning goal and his first ever in professional football for his boyhood club.

It will be a tough task therefore on paper for the Saints to make the long trip north and take three points home with them - let's take a look at the players that will not be available to Martin for selection when the Saints take on the Potters later this evening.

Juan Larios

Martin doesn't have too many players that he cannot call upon for the trip to the Bet365 Stadium, but one of those he hasn't been able to see in action yet is Larios.

The Spanish left-back signed from Man City last summer and made a few Premier League appearances, but he has been constantly set back by a hamstring injury that initially occurred in November 2022.

Larios was expected to be back by now and around Martin's senior squad, but owing to yet another setback, the 19-year-old's return will be delayed for another couple of months.

“We had a big setback with Juan so he is no longer on the way back," Martin told the Daily Echo last week.

"He will be out for another couple of months still.

“It’s really innocuous and I’m really devastated for him. He’s a top lad and deserves better luck than he has had.

“Juan is rehabbing and it is frustrating for everyone here. It’s no fault of his or no fault of the medical team. Something these things just happen.”

One of Southampton's marquee signings in the summer window, Stewart is still not yet ready to return following a ruptured achilles when at former club Sunderland in January.

The Scotland international striker broke down against Fulham in an FA Cup match, yet despite not playing for over seven months, Southampton decided to make their move and bring him to the south coast.

Martin revealed recently that Stewart will not be expected to be in action until after the next international break, so it will be around another three weeks before he is seen.

Jack Stephens

New Southampton captain Stephens hobbled off against Queens Park Rangers in late August with a calf injury, with Martin expecting him back within seven or eight matches.

Stoke will be the sixth match in terms of Martin's comments, and like Stewart, it would be expected that the centre-back will be returning after the international break that is set to start next week.