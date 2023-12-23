Highlights Samuel Edozie has proven his worth to Southampton fans this season, showing his talent and increasing his performances.

While he may have divided opinion after his big-money signing at the start of last season, Samuel Edozie is proving to Southampton fans why he deserves to be in the team.

The talented winger joined the club on a five-year deal in 2022, in a move from Manchester City that reportedly cost the Saints a £10 million fee.

The Englishman was bedded into the squad slowly last season, appearing mainly as a substitute in the Premier League for Southampton.

Despite his immense talent, he was unable to stop the Saints from being relegated back to the Championship in a disappointing season.

However, patience has been rewarded as Edozie has proven his worth for the club this season, as manager Russel Martin has managed to get the best out of the 20-year-old.

Southampton fans have been rewarded with their patience with Samuel Edozie

Edozie noted in the Daily Echo that he has a “great relationship” with Martin, and that the manager being tough on him has been a key to him increasing his performances this season.

He has been deployed all over the pitch including on both wings and through the middle, and has been a key asset to the sides battle for promotion this season.

The winger has improved in all facets of his game.

He has continued to use his dribbling skills to win fouls all over the pitch, while adding goals and assists to his game. He loves to play in between the lines and creating space out wide, as well as finding players with crosses in the box when he can.

Samuel Edozie's Statistics for Southampton - Transfermarkt Season Minutes Starts Goals Assists 2022/2023 559 5 0 0 2023/2024 (so far) 703 15 4 1

He is one of the top scorers at Southampton this season, having started the majority of matches for his club. Edozie even bounced back from a spell out of the team with two goals on the bounce against Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, showing how strong of a mentality he has on the pitch.

With some strong transfer rumours surrounding a big-money move for Juventus forward Matias Soulé, Southampton shouldn’t overlook the young star in Edozie that could become a huge part of the race for promotion in the second half of the season.

Russel Martin needs to give Edozie more time on the pitch in the second half of the season

With reports of Burnley making a bid to sign Che Adams in January, Edozie has the opportunity to earn himself game time in the starting eleven for Southampton in a settled front three that could benefit the young winger’s form.

While he has performed inconsistently this season for his £10 million price tag, fans have to remember that the star is still young, with bags of potential.

If given more time in the team’s starting eleven and less time coming on from the bench, he will have more opportunity to form a connection with Adam Armstrong and Ryan Fraser in the Saints’ front three.

He has also been competing with players like Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and Kamaldeen Sulemana for game time, but the manager cannot ignore the recent performances of Edozie when making his next team selection for the Saints.

While he has struggled to complete 90 minutes on the pitch this season, Edozie has the best chance of kicking his form up a notch in the second half of the season and becoming a key player for Southampton, as the Saints try to break into the top two and win promotion right back to the Premier League for next season.