There's still plenty of football to be played before the summer transfer window, but clubs up and down the Championship will have begun looking at players they wish to target when the transfer window opens.

Southampton are no different, and despite not knowing what league they'll be in next season, Russell Martin, his coaching staff and the Saints' scouting team will have identified transfer targets both in England and abroad.

The Saints are in the mix to make an automatic return to the Premier League, and the division they play in next season will likely have a bearing on the sort of players they target in the summer.

If the club are promoted, presumably they'll have a generous transfer budget to work with and would be able to afford better players.

However, here are five realistic Premier League targets Southampton could pursue in the summer, regardless of what league they'll be in.

Oli McBurnie

The Sheffield United striker sees his deal at the club expire this summer, and is hoping to get a fresh start elsewhere, according to Alan Nixon.

McBurnie has plenty of Championship and Premier League experience, so he could be a decent addition to the Saints squad regardless of what league they're in next season.

Oli McBurnie's previous Championship form - Transfermarkt Season Club P G A 2017/18 Barnsley 17 9 0 2018/19 Swansea City 42 22 4 2021/22 Sheffield United 28 0 2 2022/23 Sheffield United 38 13 2

Ross Stewart hasn't made the desired impact at St Mary's thanks to injuries, and question marks remain over Che Adams' future, so McBurnie could be a decent addition to Russell Martin's squad.

He thrived at Swansea under Graham Potter in 2018/19, playing a similar brand of football as the Saints currently do, so he is adaptable and knows where the net is.

Han-Noah Massengo

Former Bristol City midfielder Massengo joined Burnley in the summer, but it's not worked out for him so far at Turf Moor.

He's made just a handful of appearances for the Clarets, and has barely played over the last two seasons after falling out of favour at Ashton Gate.

The Frenchman is a very talented footballer, and could add depth to Southampton's midfield ranks with the likes of Flynn Downes set to return to parent club West Ham in the summer.

He signed a four-year deal at Burnley last summer, but given his lack of playing time, he could move on in the summer in the search of regular football.

Russell Martin will know how talented he is after coming up against him in the Championship, and a move to St Mary's could suit the player.

Maxwel Cornet

West Ham winger Cornet has found minutes at Premier League level harder to come by this season, and could move on in the summer after moving to the London Stadium from Burnley in 2022.

The Saints currently have Ryan Fraser on loan from Newcastle United, but with the Scotsman set to return to his parent club in the summer, the club need to bolster their wing departments.

It would be an ambitious move to sign Cornet as a Championship club, but the Saints possess a financial firepower that many clubs in the division are unable to match thanks to their Premier League parachute payments.

At 27, there is plenty of life left in Cornet's career yet, and he won't want to spend any longer sitting on West Ham's bench. His deal with the Hammers expires in the summer of 2027, so perhaps a loan deal would be suitable for the Saints.

Reece Burke

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis set to return to parent club Manchester City in the summer, the Saints will need a signing at centre-back and Luton Town man Reece Burke could fit the bill.

The 27-year-old has plenty of experience at Championship level, and now has experience of playing in the Premier League, meaning he'd be a suitable signing regardless of what league the Saints were in.

He's adapted well to the rigours of Premier League football, and other than a period when he was out injured, he's been a regular starter for the Hatters.

Burke is a quality player and, despite being a Premier League standard defender, he probably won't break the bank either.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden spent the first-half of the season on at Plymouth Argyle before being recalled by Unai Emery's side in January.

He's shown during his loan spell with the Pilgrims, and during a previous spell with Huddersfield Town, that he's a capable Championship player, and the 22-year-old will continue to improve as he gets older.

With continued transfer rumours over Kyle Walker-Peters' future at Southampton, the addition of Kesler-Hayden would bolster their squad should he depart.