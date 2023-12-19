Highlights Southampton FC's strong performances and rise in the Championship standings have put them in contention for promotion.

The club may need to find a suitable replacement if they lose Che Adams, and Danny Ings of West Ham United could be a potential option.

Ings performed exceptionally well for Southampton in the past, and a return to the club could revive his form and provide the team with an experienced forward.

Southampton FC will be hoping the upcoming transfer window can be a catalyst in their bid for promotion this season.

The Saints looked set for a troubling campaign as they lost several key players during the summer and, despite a strong start to the season, had a run of form that saw them lose several games on the bounce, resulting in questions being asked of Russell Martin.

However, Martin and the Southampton players managed to regroup and get their campaign back on track.

Since beating Leeds United, the Saints have won nine of the 14 Championship games they have played, a run that has seen them go from mid-table to fourth in the standings, six points clear of seventh place, but still 10 adrift of second-place Ipswich Town.

Martin’s side are performing well, and the results are showing, but there is still pressure on the club to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and with that said, the January transfer window may be a chance to boost their hopes.

It is unclear what money will be available and what plans Martin will have in place, but if the club loses Che Adams, they will need to find a suitable replacement, and that could be found in West Ham United’s Danny Ings.

Championship interest emerges in Danny Ings

It has been claimed by Football Insider, that West Ham are willing to sell forward Ings should they receive a right offer in January.

The 31-year-old has struggled during his time with the London club and currently finds himself way down the pecking order.

This report claims that, as well as teams from the Premier League, top end Championship sides are also interested in Ings and are monitoring his situation.

The Hammers boss David Moyes is said to be a “big fan” of the player, but the club could be willing to let Ings leave in the winter transfer window, as his game time has been very limited this season.

Ings has played 16 times for the club in all competitions this season, but it yet to find the back of the net, with him so far having no goal involvement.

Southampton should look to sign Danny Ings in January

Obviously, at this stage there has been no teams directly mentioned when it comes to interest in Ings, but with it saying top end Championship sides, you would have to presume that teams like Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Leeds United are interested in the player.

All of these sides have different options in their forward line; some, you could argue, don’t need to add in that area of the pitch.

However, Southampton do and may have to if they lose some individuals during January, so they should be keen on striking a deal to re-sign the 31-year-old.

The Saints signed Ings in what was first a loan deal for the 2018/29 season from Liverpool, and then they made that move into a permanent deal at the end of that campaign.

Ings stayed at the club for two seasons, during which time he played 100 games for the club, scoring 46 times and recording 10 assists. His form for the club didn’t go unnoticed, as he was signed by Aston Villa, but like West Ham, it was a move that didn’t go too well.

In fact, apart from his time at Burnley, Ings’ best football came while playing at St. Mary’s Stadium. His best season was the 2019/20 campaign, as he netted 22 times in the Premier League, finishing second in the golden boot race.

In that campaign, Ings had an expected xG of 16.2, with an xAG of 2.7. Furthermore, the forward averaged a goal every 0.71 times per 90 minutes, as well as an assist every 0.06 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

The 31-year-old produced some very impressive numbers that season, taking 91 shots at goal throughout the whole of the campaign; 35 of them were on target, meaning he had an accuracy rate of 38.5%. He averaged a shot on goal 2.92 times per 90 minutes he played, and his goals per shot ratio was 0.23, as per Fbref.com.

As mentioned, the forward played some of his best football with Southampton, and while that may have been a few seasons ago, he clearly enjoyed his time there, and therefore, it could be said he would be open to a return.

Ings has struggled to replicate that form at the two clubs he has played for since, and with him not getting any younger, he will be keen to find his best form once again. Southampton need to add another forward to their squad, as they can’t afford to rely on Adam Armstrong. Ross Stewart has injury concerns, and Adams looks like he may well leave in January.

It might be a challenge for the club to get him to drop down into the Championship, but given how well he did for the club previously, Southampton could well have the edge over other interested Championship sides.