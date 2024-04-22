Southampton manager Russell Martin has provided an update on the fitness of loanee midfielder Flynn Downes, ahead of the side's game against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The hopes of a top two finish for Southampton were hurt badly on Saturday, thanks to a late loss to Cardiff City. Joe Aribo got the scoring under way after 12 minutes, but his early net-finder was later cancelled out by a second half finish by Famara Diedhiou.

A point still would have been a tough one to take for Martin and his players, given the barrage of decent, or better, chances that they had to find the back of the net, both before and after Aribo's goal.

But a first league goal for teenager Cian Ashford in the 96th minute, which deflected off Jan Bednarek, made the frustration even worse, and sent Southampton back to St Mary's empty-handed.

Their chances of getting automatic promotion took a big blow, and so did their squad. Stuart Armstrong was forced off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on his foot, following a close-range effort on goal. He's set to be out for the rest of the season, after Martin revealed that he had suffered a quad injury. He could be fit for the Euros in the summer, though.

Ryan Manning also had to leave the pitch due to an injury, but the Scottish boss said that the foot injury isn't something that should keep him out of their midweek meeting with the league leaders, as per Alfie House.

One big omission from the Saints' weekend squad was Downes. There was a hope that he would be back for the Cardiff match, after he picked up a knock and was taken off at half-time against Preston North End last week, but that wasn't to be.

Martin has now provided an update on when the West Ham United midfielder is expected to return to action.

The Saints' manager has said that they will: "wait and see," whether the 25-year-old is fit enough to return to face Leicester on Tuesday night, as per House. He added that, due to the result at the weekend, they aren't as likely to rush him back because the possibility of them finishing in the top two is now unlikely.

Martin also said, via the Daily Echo: "We also have other guys that need to get on the pitch and stake a claim now for the final stages of the season, so we'll have to wait and see."

Downes' teammate, Kyle Walker-Peters, has previously said that he wants to see the loanee return to St Mary's next season, and praised him for excelling in such a key role, as per the Echo. The midfielder has said that he's not sure what the future holds for him.

Southampton shouldn't write off their automatic promotion hopes yet

If results go their way, the Saints can still catch all of the teams above them. A win against the Foxes would see them draw level on points with Leeds United, providing that they don't pick up any points against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

One guarantee would be that victory over Leicester would put them two points off Ipswich Town, who are currently second, but Kieran McKenna's side will have a game in hand on the Saints.

Championship Table (As it stands April 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 43 42 91 2 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 43 29 84

It is unlikely that they will leapfrog two of the three teams above them, but the run of form that Leicester have found themselves in over the past month or two was equally unlikely. None of the sides above Southampton are in red-hot form, and, while that is still the case, there is hope to cling on to.