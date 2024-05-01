Key Southampton figure Rasmus Ankersen has revealed that there is a good chance that there will be business done between the Saints and its sister club Goztepe in the future.

The Saints will have plans laid out for the summer transfer window, but they are going to have to be put on hold for a bit as they will have to play at least two more play-off games after Saturday's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the final match of the regular Championship season.

Their late, failed automatic promotion push has left them locked in fourth place, meaning that, no matter what results happen on Saturday, they will face whoever finished fifth in the Championship in the play-off semi-finals and will have home advantage for the second leg.

None of the current four occupants of the play-off spots are in blistering form, so the third promotion spot will be very much up for grabs, although Saints head coach Russell Martin doesn't think that pre-play-off form is that important in the outcome of the post-season.

Southampton should have preparations in place for either eventuality - returning to the Premier League or remaining in the second tier - and a key member of their hierarchy has spoken about future deals that the club could make with a closely-linked team.

Southampton - Goztepe deals likely according to Ankersen

Ankersen - the CEO of Sports Republic, who majority own St Mary's Football Group Ltd, who own 100% of the Saints - has said that deals between the club and its sister team - Turkish second tier side Goztepe - are likely in the future.

Sports Republic bought their controlling stake in the Turkish club in August 2022, and they have not long achieved their return to the Süper Lig - the top division in the country - for next season.

The sports investment firm also own third tier side French side Valenciennes, and Ankersen - who helped Brentford rise to the Premier League and is the current chairman of Goztepe - hopes for there to be players moving between these three clubs over time.

He told beIN Sports Turkiye: "It is definitely possible that you see that in the future.

"First of all, we share a lot of information between the two clubs, if we do something well on the commercial side we share it.

"We share knowledge of scouting and information of the market to try and make each other better. It is not unlikely that at some point you could see a player coming to Goztepe because of the pathway. He knows if he does well there is a pathway to go to Southampton, hopefully, in the Premier League."

The Dane added: "It is the same thing with players in Southampton. They might need a challenge that we can offer at Goztepe, and this is something we are thinking about.

"It has to make sense for both clubs for this to work but we are communicating a lot about how the two clubs can make each other stronger. It is not enough to just establish football teams. It is also necessary to form a good management team.

"It is necessary to ensure that the right people are recruited and included. There is a very successful team at every level.

"We carefully examine the selection of players for our football team. We are always in contact with our managers and ensure that they do their job.

"At Sport Republic, we have a lot of knowledge and information on the football side so we are very close to decisions on how we play, who we recruit and who we sell.

"All of these things are very important in football and we are not an owner who is far away, we are close to the club. This is our model at Sport Republic, to be hands-on but allow the guys on the ground to do their job."

Related Everton ready to capitalise on Southampton player situation The striker could be set for a return to the Premier League

Southampton, Goztepe crossover may not be as effective as it sounds

There's currently one Southampton player who has made the switch to its sister team. Goalkeeper Mateusz Lis is the first Saint to transition over to Goztepe since the owners of the club purchased their 70% stake in the Turkish outfit.

Now that the sister team is back in the top division, it could prove to be a good place for players who aren't able to get much game time at St Mary's to raise their stock and gain some value and notoriety.

In the case of the 27-year-old shot-stopper, he has had a very productive season as the number one for the best defence in the Trendyol 1.Lig. But, for younger players who the Saints hope can develop into first team players, the Süper Lig doesn't feel like an apt location.

The top teams in that competition are competing in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League; all of which are competitions that are above Southampton's level.

The more traditional route of going further down the EFL for youngsters to develop is probably a better option, in most cases, than sending players to a league which has a higher ceiling than the club's current one.