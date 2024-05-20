Highlights Southampton's hopes of keeping multiple players hinges on their Premier League return.

Southampton hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs are still alive but they will be wary about interest in their top players in the summer.

The Saints finished in the top six this season, missing out on automatic promotion after battling with Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town all season. They were aiming to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking but they will now need to do that via Wembley.

Regardless of their performance, there will be offers for some of their players in the summer. We'll look at three players who will attract interest in the summer, and look at whether the club should keep or sell these stars before the new season starts in August.

1 Kyle Walker-Peters

One man who has impressed greatly for Southampton this season is Kyle Walker-Peters. The former Spurs right-back has been ever-present in the Saints' team, as his performances have drawn interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

He has been linked with a return to Spurs in recent weeks, following strong interest from Chelsea. The club reportedly placed a £40 million transfer fee on his head, showing just how much they value the defender. The 27-year-old is in his prime and has been putting in some fantastic performances this season.

With how crucial full-backs are to the modern game, he may be one of the most important players Southampton need to keep hold of in the summer.

While they may be temped by sizable bids, keeping Walker-Peters could be the difference between staying in the Premier League if they are promoted, or going down. If they don't go up, then losing him would put a huge dampener on their promotion chances.

Keeping him must be a priority but it looks hard if they are still in the Championship.

Kyle Walker-Peters' 2023/24 campaign at Southampton (Transfermarkt, May 16th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 46 Goals 3 Assists 3

2 Adam Armstrong

Southampton's top scorer's future will be likely dependent on if the Saints win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Adam Armstrong scored 21 times in the Championship, while also adding 13 assists. The 27-year-old played every league match, showing his talent and consistency in an already impressive Saints side.

With his incredible performances firing Southampton into the play-offs, there will likely be some interest in the forward in the summer.

If they do not make a swift return to the Premier League, Armstrong may leave St Mary's but the South Coast club will want to make a profit on the £15 million they paid for him three years ago.

3 Alex McCarthy

Given the interest shown in him in the last week, it seems unlikely that Alex McCarthy will remain at Southampton beyond this summer.

Huge clubs are reportedly linked with the former Reading keeper, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Celtic all interested in signing him.

The 34-year-old only played five Championship matches this season, so moving from being a backup at St Mary's to Anfield would be a move he would very much be in favour of.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it seems very likely McCarthy is leaving Southampton.

4 Che Adams

All season, it has looked like Che Adams would be leaving St Mary's. The former Birmingham City striker is in the last year of his contract and has proven himself a Premier League goalscorer before.

The Scottish international has seemingly had one foot out of the door but this hasn't stopped him performing for the club. Adams scored 15 times in the league, contributing four assists despite only starting 54% of matches this campaign.

With interest from clubs including Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Scot will have no issue finding a new team to sign for in the summer. He could still opt to remain at Southampton beyond this, but their Premier League return must be a prerequisite.

It looks like the Saints could lose two of their top scorers in the summer, so will need reinforcements in the striking department.

5 Carlos Alcaraz

Juventus look likely to make another move for Carlos Alcaraz in the summer after the Argentinian spent the second half of the season on loan in Turin.

Alcaraz joined the Serie A side during the January transfer window, agreeing to a loan move with a £42.5 million option to buy clause. It is understood that Juventus do not want to activate that clause, but want to extend the loan into next season, before agreeing a permanent deal for the midfielder.

Considering how little Alcaraz played for Southampton in the Championship, it seems likely they will want to see him leave the club for Juventus in the summer again.