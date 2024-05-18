Back in January 2022, it was announced that the Sport Republic group had become the new owners of Southampton FC.

The group took control of the club, by purchasing Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng's 80% in the Saints.

It has since been an eventful period for Southampton under their new owners. Despite significant investment in the playing squad, the club were relegated in the first full campaign after the takeover.

They finished that campaign bottom of the Premier League, and went through no fewer than three managers over the course of that season.

Under another new boss, Russell Martin, Southampton are now looking to bounce back by winning promotion from the Championship at the first attempt, via the play-offs.

That would provide some welcome success at the club for Sport Republic, and we've taken a look at the group that own the Saints, right here.

Sport Republic's name reflects its origins

As the name suggests, Sport Republic does indeed have its formation firmly rooted in Sport itself.

The group was formed in December 2021 by former Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

The Dane had left his role with the Premier League side in order to set-up Sport Republic alongside Henrik Kraft, who had previously been a partner in a private equity firm.

Sport Republic's main backer is Dragan Solak, a Serbian businessman whose company, United Group, previously held the rights to broadcast Premier League games in his home country.

It is reported that Solak invested around £100million in order for Sport Republic to secure their controlling stake in Southampton.

Having completed their takeover of Southampton in January 2022, Sport Republic have looked to establish a multi-club network.

Their next acquisition came in the summer of 2022, when they purchased a controlling 70% stake in Turkish side Goztepe. The group enjoyed success their this season, with the club winning promotion to Turkey's top-flight, the Super Lig.

Last summer then saw Sport Republic purchase a controlling stake in Valenciennes. That however, has so far gone less well, with the club guaranteed to finish bottom of the French second-tier this season, condemning them to relegation.

Away from their ownership of football clubs, Sport Republic also hold a stake in the app Tonsser, which is used for developing and scouting young footballers.

They also hold a stake in Sport Buff, a site which works to build audience engagement among sports broadcasters and media companies.

Sport Republic and Dragan Solak have money they can invest

As was perhaps best exemplified in the transfer window last season, Sport Republic and Solak are not currently short on funds to invest in Southampton.

When Solak funded the takeover of the Saints back in early 2022, it was reported that he had a net worth of £1.22billion (£1.05million).

As per a report from The Sunderland Echo from 2023 analysing the net worth of the owners of all 24 Championship clubs, Sport Republic are the 11th richest owners in the second-tier of English football.

When combined with the financial windfall that clubs gain with promotion, that may mean that Southampton could expect another busy summer if they were to return to the Premier League this season.