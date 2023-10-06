Southampton may have sold some of their star players in the summer transfer window, but they were able to keep hold of a few of their big-name squad members.

One of those was Che Adams, who had a number of Premier League clubs linked with his services from the very beginning of the window.

But despite being linked with the likes of Bournemouth, Wolves, Burnley and Nottingham Forest and Everton, the transfer deadline came and went on September 1 with the 27-year-old still at St Mary's Stadium.

And Adams is still yet to commit his future to the club - if he does at all - with a new three-year contract on the table for him to either sign or turn down when he feels it's necessary.

For now though, Adams' contract will expire in June 2024, and because of that the club hierarchy may look to cash in on the Scotland international.

Let's take a look at one winner and one loser at Southampton if Adams were to be cashed in on when the January transfer window comes around at the start of 2024.

WINNER: Ross Stewart

When everyone is fit and firing, Russell Martin has a lot of striker options at his disposal at Southampton.

And even if Adams is sold, it will leave him with Adam Armstrong, who is firing on all cylinders right now, as well as both Sekou Mara and the as now now not-seen Ross Stewart.

Potentially with an exit for Adams in mind, whether that was late on in the transfer window in the summer or in January, the Saints moved for Stewart on deadline day, with an initial £8 million paid to Sunderland.

Southampton were buying an injured player though, with Stewart rupturing his achilles back in January when playing for the Black Cats in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Before that though, Stewart had scored 26 goals in League One in the 2021-22 season and in just 13 appearances before his season-ending issue, 10 goals were scored in the Championship.

Of course, no-one knows how Stewart is going to come back from such a setback, but Southampton fans should see him for the first time by the end of October, and Adams being sold will mean more guaranteed game-time for the Scotland international.

LOSER: Russell Martin

Make no mistake about it - it may make business sense to sell Adams in January should he not sign a new contract, but it would still be a blow for Martin if he were to lose his services in the middle of the season.

But after opting not to start Adams in Southampton's last two games, is Martin already planning for life after Adams?

Carlos Alcaraz has started as somewhat of a false nine against Leeds United and Stoke, and until Stewart is fit and ready to go, this is how the Saints head coach could set up without utilising Adams from the start.

However, he provides a regular source of goals at Championship level when used, so even though the decision to sell or keep Adams in January will not be down to him as there is a whole transfer team at the club for that, Southampton and Martin will be weaker for his exit.