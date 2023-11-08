Highlights Southampton should prioritize signing Ryan Fraser permanently in January as he has been a key asset in their recent success.

Fraser has struggled for game time at Newcastle United but has thrived at Southampton, making him a valuable addition to the team.

It would be smart for Newcastle to sell Fraser as they no longer have a need for him, while Southampton would benefit greatly from his talent and contribution.

Southampton are in the play-off spots thanks to a seven game unbeaten streak.

Russell Martin's side have been playing some stellar football of late and are deserving of their place in the top six.

A 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday will have given the Saints the momentum they need ahead of next weekend's big clash with West Brom.

Ryan Fraser's contributions have been a key part of Southampton's recent success.

With two goals this season having played just 399 minutes, Fraser has a ratio of just under 200 minutes per goal.

Furthermore, according to Fotmob, he has 2.53 expected assists so far this campaign despite having zero actual assists.

This shows that his goal contributions are likely to rise as the season continues.

The 29-year-old is on loan from Newcastle United where he struggled for game time.

The Saints should look to permanently sign the winger in January, not least because he has already created 12 chances this campaign.

Lately Fraser has only been making substitute appearances but he is clearly enjoying doing so.

He has made 12 appearances this season, earning three starts but both of his goals have come in his productive substitute appearances.

He has suddenly become a key player for Russell Martin, bagging injury time winners in dramatic away wins versus Hull City and Millwall.

The Hull City clash in particular epitomised how committed Fraser is to the Saints' promotion chase.

In a cameo which lasted just six minutes, the Scot proved to be the difference maker and the match winner as he scored in the 95th minute.

He took a similar course of action against Millwall on Saturday too as he netted a 93rd minute winner having spent just 13 minutes on the pitch.

Fraser is clearly very happy at Southampton and he spoke very positively about his boss following Saturday's victory.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, Fraser shared how effective Russell Martin's half-time team talk was as the Saints were in a stalemate at the break.

The wideman said: "I think the game in the first half was tough, they made it really difficult for us.

"It was really narrow, we obviously like to play through the thirds and in the middle a little bit more, this is how good Russell Martin is as a manager.

"He got the boys in at half-time and he told us a way to get around that and the change from that half-time team talk, to have that dominance in the second half is so hard.

"I think he just gave us that little structure change and that’s what happened and we’ve managed to get that goal at the end."

Championship football is unrelenting so it is imperative for promotion chasing teams such as Southampton to fight for all three points right up until the final whistle.

The presence of Ryan Fraser who has already established a reputation as a super-sub could help the Saints over the line in what promises to be a tight battle for the top six.

Automatic promotion is still not out of the question for a Saints side who will look to pounce in the event of an Ipswich slip-up.

It is absolutely imperative for all three parties that Southampton secure the permanent services of Fraser in January.

For Southampton, it would make perfect sense to sign the Scotland international permanently because regardless of if they gain promotion or not he is a key asset for a club he enjoys representing.

The former Bournemouth man never got going at Newcastle since singing for the Geordies in 2020.

Following the Saudi takeover in 2021, Newcastle have invested in their squad which has sent Fraser down the pecking order.

He was already struggling for game time but the additions of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have made it nigh on impossible for Fraser to get a look in hence why Eddie Howe sent him on loan in the first place.

The Saints should go one further and sign him permanently though.

Newcastle would be smart to cash in on the ace as they simply don't need him any more meanwhile Southampton certainly do need him.

A talent such as Fraser deserves the sort of role Martin has given him so this is a transfer deal which would just make sense.