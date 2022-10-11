Southampton FC loan watch: All the latest on Will Smallbone at Stoke City in the EFL

In what was a busy transfer window for Southampton, one of the long list of players loaned out by the club, was Will Smallbone.

A graduate of the Saints academy, the midfielder has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the south coast club, scoring once in FA Cup, since his debut in January.

This summer though, the 22-year-old secured a temporary departure from St Mary’s, as he joined Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan.

Since completing his move to the Potters in late, Smallbone has certainly endured an eventful start to life at the club.

Michael O’Neill, the manager who originally brought the Irishman to the club, was sacked at the end of August, after just win in the opening five league games of the season.

He was quickly replaced by Alex Neil, who left Championship rivals Sunderland to take over at the Bet365 Stadium, but initially won just one of his first six games in charge of the Potters.

However, an impressive 3-1 win at home to league leaders Sheffield United at the weekend, will have given Stoke and Smallbone more cause for optimism going forward in the campaign.

From a personal perspective, this has also been a reasonably productive stint at the Potters for Smallbone.

Since his arrival at the club, has become a rather regular feature in a Stoke City shirt. The midfielder has started ten of the 13 league games the Potters have played this season, coming off the bench in two more.

He also made a substitute appearance in an EFL Cup first round clash with League One side Morecambe under O’Neill, which ended in defeat on penalties.

So far, Smallbone has yet to find the net or provide an assist while playing for the Potters. He has however, emerged as a useful defensive option in the centre of the park for Stoke, while also proving to be a reasonably reliable distributor in possession for his new side.

That has seen the Irishman help Stoke to 15th in the current Championship standings, just five points adrift of a play-off place, with plenty of the season remaining.

As a result, things do seem to be showing signs of promise for Smallbone, during his time away from Southampton.