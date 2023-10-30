Highlights Southampton's recent win over Birmingham City has boosted their hopes of returning to the Premier League.

The team is currently in fourth place in the Championship table, but there is still a chance for promotion.

Southampton has joined other clubs in scouting winger Nicolai Vallys and has appointed Colin Calderwood as first-team coach. Ross Stewart is close to returning from injury.

Southampton gave their hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League a boost on Saturday afternoon, with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

Goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong were enough to secure all three points for Russell Martin's side at St Mary's, despite substitute Jay Stansfield's strike for the hosts.

That result gave Southampton their fourth win in their last six league matches, and they are unbeaten in that period.

Thanks to that recent run, the Saints currently sit fourth in the Championship table, ten adrift of the automatic promotion places, having played a game more than second placed Ipswich Town.

Even so, there is still plenty of time remaining in the season to overhaul that deficit, meaning the prospect of an immediate return to top-flight football is far from out of the question for Southampton, as things stand.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the top Southampton stories to have emerged recently, right here.

Southampton join Manchester United and Aston Villa in Denmark scouting mission

With the January transfer window now just over two months from opening, it seems attention is already turning towards potential business that can be done at the turn of the year.

According to reports from Ekstra Bladet, via Sport Witness, Southampton have recently joined the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Wolfsburg and Real Betis in scouting Brondby IF winger Nicolai Vallys over the weekend.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for Brondby since joining from Silkeborg last year, and has a contract with the Danish club until the end of the 2026 calendar year.

Calderwood appointed first-team coach

Following his appointment as Southampton manager in the summer, Russell Martin wasted little time adding to his backroom staff, with assistant manager Matt Gill, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton, sports scientist Rhys Owens and tactics and insight analyst Ben Parker all joining the club.

However, Martin has now further added to his support staff at St Mary's, with it being confirmed that Colin Calderwood has taken on the role of first team coach with Southampton.

Calderwood, who has previously managed Northampton, Nottingham Forest, Hibernian and Cambridge, has now left his role as assistant manager in League One with Northampton, to link-up with Martin at Southampton in his new role.

Ross Stewart's Southampton career so far has been a rather frustrating one, following his move from Championship rivals Sunderland on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The striker is still waiting to make his debut for the Saints, following the injury that kept him out of the second half of last season, although it seems he may not be far away from making his return to action.

Providing an update on the Scotland international after his side's win over Birmingham, Martin revealed that Stewart is now on the verge of being ready to feature again, with the home game against West Brom before the November international break a game he is confident of having him back for at the very latest.