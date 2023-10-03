Southampton returned to winning ways following a 3-1 win over Leeds United at St. Mary's on Saturday and are looking to make it back-to-back wins by beating Stoke City on Tuesday night.

After a strong start to the Saints' first Championship season in over a decade, they had lost four on the bounce heading into a clash with an in-form Leeds side.

The Whites were unbeaten in six league games, having not conceded in four games, either. They were strong favourites heading into the game between two recently relegated sides.

The Saints got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion but are facing the Potters who also took three points on Saturday.

Stoke were also able to bounce back from a poor run of results by beating Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate. It was the side's first league win since the middle of August.

Southampton stopping the rot with a victory was in part due to Adam Armstrong being the primary catalyst by bagging a brace.

They will hope that this is the start of a run to keep them at the top end of the Championship and ensure they can bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Russell Martin.

What is the latest Southampton news?

Ahead of the game, we look at some of the latest news and headlines coming out of St. Mary's.

Could Will Smallbone be Martin's secret weapon against Stoke?

The Southampton boss has revealed that he will be calling on the expertise of Will Smallbone ahead of tonight's game at Stoke City, speaking to the Daily Echo. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Potters from the Saints.

He said: "It will be a really interesting and different game to Saturday. I am really looking forward to it."Will (Smallbone) played under Alex Neil last season and has an understanding of how he works. We will be tapping into that as well."

Southampton continue to keep tabs on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, according to Darren Witcoop. The winger is a long-term target of Southampton.

It was reported by Sky Sports that the Saints had made a £5 million bid for Roberts on the final day of the transfer window. Registering five goals and seven assists in the league last season, he had done enough to impress them, but the South coast side failed to get a deal over the line for him before the deadline.

Witcoop believes Southampton are still keeping a close eye on Roberts at this point. The former Manchester City and Celtic player is yet to put pen to paper on an extension at the Stadium of Light, and whilst he still has less than a year on his deal, the Saints may see Roberts as an affordable and attainable target.

David Prutton predicts Stoke City v Southampton

Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton has backed Southampton to make it back-to-back victories when they take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium tonight. Prutton believes this is a game that will be decided by a single goal, as he went for a 2-1 Southampton success in his column.

He said: “I don’t think many saw Stoke’s comeback at Bristol City happening. In no kind of form at all, two goals down, to battle to a 3-2 win was some performance from Alex Neil’s side.

“What a performance and result that was for Southampton against Leeds. It was badly needed for Russell Martin, but they need to build some momentum now. I reckon they’ll bag the win at the Bet365. 1-2.”