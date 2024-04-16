Southampton are in a much better position than they thought they might have been, following their loss to Ipswich Town.

The last minute toe-poke from Jeremy Sarmiento that went past Gavin Bazunu and into the bottom corner, igniting chaos in the home end at Portman Road, seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for the Saints' automatic promotion hopes.

All of a sudden, thanks to poor form from the top three, they have a chance, and not a bad one at that.

As we edge closer to the end of the 2023/24 Championship season, the drama around the teams that still have something to play for is intensifying.

Here, Football League World provides you with all the latest news surrounding Southampton.

Kyle Walker-Peters unlikely to stay if Southampton aren't promoted, says Russell Martin

Southampton's manager has revealed that the club don't see how they will be able to hold onto the 27-year-old if they don't win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He told the Daily Echo: "I think if we get promoted it becomes a lot easier to keep him. If we don't, we won't keep hold of Kyle. There's no point in pretending otherwise really, financially for the club and Kyle's ambitions as well.

"Kyle was great, he didn't kick up one fuss this summer. There was a bit of interest but not enough to tempt him or the club into him leaving. He dealt with it professionally and really well which is why he's having such a good season, at no point did he not try and give everything.

"We have to get promoted to keep a lot of these guys together. That's the fact. If not, then my job will become different in the summer in terms of how the squad looks and the people we have.

"No matter how much effort we put in to keep Kyle, which we will, it will come down to finance and Kyle's ambition as well. The best solution is for us to get promoted to the Premier League altogether and then it becomes less of an issue."

His former club, Tottenham Hotspur, who have a reported £30 million buy-back clause in the deal they struck with the Saints, as well as Manchester United and Arsenal, are said to be interested in signing Walker-Peters this summer.

Their current league position, and the games they have remaining, which include two against Leicester City and Leeds United, will make them slightly more confident about being able to retain the England international.

Championship Table (As it stands April 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

Walker-Peters wants Flynn Downes to stay

As much as the full-back's future depends on his current side's league status, he wants to see West Ham United loanee Flynn Downes back in a Southampton shirt next season. The 25-year-old scored a last-gasp winner against Watford last weekend to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Walker-Peters said, to the Echo: "He’s shown how much of a top player he is. He's still young and whatever happens, I'd love to play with him next season. But that's out of my hands.

"It's a really key position, especially in our team. The amount of demand on the number six on and off the ball is tough. He's been excellent this season, so we'll see what happens."

Southampton don't have an option in the deal to buy Downes at the end of the loan spell.

Sekou Mara could receive a three-game ban

The 21-year-old forward was brought on for Che Adams just five minutes before the Hornets scored their equaliser on Saturday. Mara instigated a scuffle with the scorer of that goal - Ryan Porteous - and could be judged to have hit the Watford man, as per the Echo.

Martin said that this could lead to a three-game ban for the £10 million man, meaning he would miss games against Preston North End, Cardiff, and Leicester.

"We will maybe be without Sekou," added the 38-year-old boss. "Maybe he gets suspended for three games. We're waiting to find out about his off-the-ball incident with Ryan Porteous.

"I think Sekou might be the only one that misses out, and we are likely to find out before we play Preston."