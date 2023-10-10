Southampton have had an up and down start to the Sky Bet Championship season.

The Saints find themselves just about inside the top half of the table, with them currently in 10th place, and they'll be looking to try and climb the standings.

They'll need some more consistency if they are hoping to do that, then, and that will be the aim after the international break.

What headlines are grabbing the attention concerning the club at the moment, though? We take a look...

Theo Walcott on Southampton exit

Theo Walcott left the club in the summer and it was soon confirmed that he was retiring from football.

The rapid winger and striker played for the likes of Arsenal and Everton during his playing career, with him also going to the 2006 World Cup as a very young wildcard in England's squad under Sven Goran-Eriksson.

His career went full circle with him starting at Saints and also ending it there, with the relegation from the Premier League an unfortunate conclusion to what had been a pretty stellar career, involving some fine performances in the top flight and the Champions League.

He's revealed in an interview with the Daily Echo that he felt as though he was never going to be remaining at Saints, too. Saying as the season came to a close last year he knew that he was going to be moving on.

Che Adams latest

Southampton striker Che Adams could be set to exit in January, according to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport.

He claims that many at the club are growing fearful that he is going to push to leave the Saints in the January market.

The forward can agree a pre-contract agreement with a non-English side in January, meaning there is a growing chance the forward leaves the side on a free.

Adams would not be the only high-profile exit to hit Southampton in recent times, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia also moving on of late.

FA charge

Southampton and Stoke have both been charged for a flare up in their game last week.

As per the Daily Echo, an FA spokesperson said:

"Stoke City and Southampton have been charged with breaches of FA rule E20.1 following their Championship game on Tuesday, October 3

"It's alleged that Stoke City failed to ensure its players did not behave in an improper way during the 87th minute. It's further alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or violent and/or provocative way after the final whistle."

Both clubs have got until Wednesday, October 18 to provide their responses and are likely to face fines if found guilty.

The Saints won the game 1-0, but the match ended in pretty controversial circumstances as the two sets of players squared up to each other following the final whistle.

Stoke goalkeeper Mark Travers was pushed in the back to the floor by Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz, with many players running over to join the melee.