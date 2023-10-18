Southampton return after the international break looking to build a consistent run of results in order to push themselves back into promotion contention.

The Saints currently sit 10th in the second-tier with 17 points taken from their opening 11 league games and will be aiming to find a more upwards trajectory under Russell Martin moving forward.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

It appeared Southampton had turned the corner after commanding victories over Leeds United and Stoke City, but this was followed up by a disappointing draw at home to Rotherham United a fortnight ago, epitomising a frustrating start on their return to the Championship.

The South Coast outfit currently possess the second-leakiest defence in the division with 21 goals conceded, so a watertight backline must be obtained when they travel to East Yorkshire to take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium this weekend, who are also fighting towards the top end of the table.

Journalist provides Ross Stewart injury boost

Southampton reporter for HampshireLive Mark Wyatt believes that Ross Stewart could finally make his Saints debut off the bench this weekend at Hull City.

The Scotsman is yet to make a competitive appearance in red and white as he progresses back to full fitness from an Achilles injury sustained in January with Sunderland. It was reported last month that the 27-year-old was completing shooting drills with two coaches.

It appears his eagerly anticipated return could be made this weekend on their return from the international break, with Stewart moving to the South Coast this summer for an estimated £10m fee.

As per the ChronicleLive Wyatt said: “Russell Martin hasn't put a date on his return to action but Stewart has been back in training over the last few weeks. With the October international break now giving Saints a break before their next game away at Hull on October 21, fans are hoping the striker could make his debut off the bench.

Theo Walcott eyes up academy coaching role

Former Saints star Theo Walcott is open to becoming an academy coach following retirement according to the Daily Echo.

Since hanging up his boots, the 34-year-old has gone into punditry while also trying to be present with his family and currently coaches his son’s Under-7s team.

Walcott had three separate stints with the Saints after coming through the youth ranks at the St Mary’s Stadium, with the former winger making 82 appearances on the South Coast – registering 10 goals and five assists.

After receiving an international call-up for England at the age of 17, Walcott is aiming to use that experience to help other youngsters who may go down a similar path in the early stages of their career.

Asked if coaching at the academy level would be a future ambition Walcott said: “I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but it’s nice to have the option. When I’m talking about football on the TV, it would give me some more insight to understand how it works on the coaching side of things.

"I feel like I am more inclined to coach the academy side of things. I came from there and I want to help the next generation. It’s something I am happy to sit back on but dip my toe into every now and then.”

It is reported in the article that Walcott is hoping to make a return to Staplewood (Southampton’s training ground) in the near future to see if there are any areas that he might be able to help with.

Che Adams behind Ross Stewart in Southampton pecking order

Che Adams is likely to be behind Ross Stewart in the pecking order at Southampton once the summer signing is back to full fitness.

With Stewart nearing a return from an Achilles injury, Saints boss Russell Martin will have a key decision to make in the forward department with minutes up for grabs between Stewart, Adams and Adam Armstrong, who has started the new campaign in impressive fashion.

According to journalist Dean Jones, he expects Adams to be behind his fellow Scotsman Stewart due to his recently poor performances.

Speaking via GiveMeSport Jones said: “I think if he's (Che Adams) performing at his best it enhances Southampton's promotion chances measurably.

“He should be one of the most lethal goalscorers in this division, no doubt about it.

“But at the moment, yeah, he looks like he probably would be below (Ross) Stewart in the pecking order once you start getting him back to full speed.

“So it's a challenge for him and he's got to show whether he's up for it.

“I don't know if it's the transfer links that have necessarily affected this or if it's just a run a form, but Che Adams should definitely be among the top goalscorers in this division."

Back in August, Adams was of interest to top flight outfit Everton, who reportedly looked to secure the services of the 27-year-old for £12m.