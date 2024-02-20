Southampton have continued in their quest to regain Premier League football at the first time of asking.

After suffering their first defeat since September 30th last Tuesday in a 3-1 away defeat at Bristol City, Russell Martin's side rectified that display with a controlled 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion, silencing a buoyant crowd at The Hawthorns following Albion's respective takeover update.

As we enter a period of the season which could make or break Southampton's ambitions of automatic promotion, news at St Mary's has failed to die down ahead of their next encounter.

Ahead of the Saints taking on Hull City on Tuesday night, FLW rounds up the latest news from this part of the South Coast.

Southampton targeting ambitious Jack Clarke swoop

In recent days, transfer speculation has seen the Saints linked with a double transfer swoop, with it depending on their performances between now and the end of May.

That's because FootballInsider are one of several publications that claim Southampton are keen on striking a deal for Sunderland's Jack Clarke, although that would depend on whether the Saints are successful in their ambitions of a first-time promotion back to the Premier League.

The report claims that West Ham United also remain interested in the Black Cats' talisman, after seeing a £15m bid rejected for his services in January, with Sunderland demanding a fee of at least £20m to prize away the man who still has two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

So far this season, Clarke has scored 15 times in 33 league games under Tony Mowbray, Mike Dodds and latterly Michael Beale, who was dismissed on Monday afternoon.

Harwood-Bellis deal could be made permanent

Furthermore, reports from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account also suggest that Martin is keen to make Taylor Harwood-Bellis a permanent member of the St Mary's setup should promotion be secured.

The England youth international has once again been a standout defender in the Championship after winning the title with Burnley last campaign.

Nixon claims that a £15m deal is in place between Southampton and Manchester City, which yet again hinges on whether they will be playing the likes of Pep Guardiola's side next season.

This would be ideal for Martin, who has previously put on record that his side must be promoted in order to maintain an impressive spine of his team, which includes the ball-playing centre-back.

"He's been fantastic. Let's get it right, we need to go up to keep a lot of our players," he claimed back in December.

Chairman reveals that striker "insisted" on St Mary's move

Paul Onuachu is one of many high-profile players who departed from Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last May.

The Nigerian striker made his loan move to Trabzonspor back in September, just eight months after joining under then head coach Nathan Jones from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for a fee in the region of £18m plus add-ons.

However, in an exclusive interview with Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg, Genk chairman Peter Croonen revealed that he only gave the green light for the 6"5 striker to move at such a pivotal point in the campaign, as his side missed out on the Pro League title to Royal Antwerp.

Onuachu scored 17 goals in 22 league games at the time of his departure, which led to Croonen stating that he needed to find a balance between funds coming into the club, and the side's on-pitch ambitions.

“We wouldn’t have made that transfer if there had been no agreement with the player and he had not insisted so strongly on it," he stated.

“On the other hand, you have to be realistic: it was only because of that extra income that our budget ultimately remained balanced last season.”

Onuachu failed to register a single goal at St Mary's before departing for Türkiye, where recent reports state that Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has began negotiations with Southampton to conclude a €10m deal, as opposed to Saints' requested fee of €12m.

He has nine goals and three assists to his name in 16 Süper Lig appearances.

Southampton vs Hull City: the latest

On Tuesday night, Southampton go in search of their tenth straight home win against a Hull City side looking to record three successive victories for the first time since January 2022.

Both Flynn Downes and Che Adams were substituted off with respective injuries in their last home outing, a 5-3 success over Huddersfield Town.

The duo have missed the last two games, but Martin is confident that Adams will be involved, but Downes' involvement seems much more touch-and-go, as per Alfie House of the Daily Echo.