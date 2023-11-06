Highlights Southampton's Ross Stewart is expected to return soon and could be an important player in their push for promotion, despite competition from Adam Armstrong.

Ryan Fraser commends the team's character and togetherness in their recent victory, emphasizing the importance of unity in the Championship.

Stuart Armstrong prioritizes getting Southampton back into the Premier League over signing a new contract, underscoring the team's main objective.

It has been an enjoyable start to Championship football for Southampton as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Since their relegation from the Premier League, the Saints struggled at first but have now picked up and find themselves on a seven-game unbeaten run.

A late winner from Ryan Fraser on Saturday stole all three points at the death for Russell Martins's side at Millwall.

They currently sit 4th in the table behind early pacesetters, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Leeds United.

With the January transfer window fast approaching and many updates and news coming out of St Mary's, Here is all the latest news coming out from the South Coast.

Ross Stewart is not far off return

According to Russell Martin, he is hopeful of having deadline-day signing Ross Stewart back in action before the November international break.

Stewart has been missing since the start of the new year with a long term he suffered whilst playing with his old club Sunderland.

Stewart put pen to paper on a three-year deal, keeping him on the South Coast until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

But boss, Martin is hopeful the Scottish international will be back scoring goals very soon and paying off that reported £12 million back.

Ross Stewart Championship stats as per Transfermarket Appearances Goals Assists 80 40 8

Stewart could prove to be an important player when he returns but does face opposition in Adam Armstrong who has scored eight so far.

Ryan Fraser praises the character shown

Ryan Fraser was full of praise for the character shown by his side in their 1-0 victory over Millwall on Saturday.

Fraser came off the bench and stepped up to score a later winner securing three points for him and his team.

Speaking to Hampshire Live after the game, Fraser highlighted the character shown and said that the team has a strong togetherness.

Fraser said: "We are leaving it late, but I think that just shows the character of the team again, Just the fans from minute one cheering us on and 20 minutes after the full-time whistle went they’re still cheering with the boys who have come on and are doing running after the game, so that was for them.

“I’ve got to say this team is so together, we’re just so close, I think togetherness is massive in this league, and for any team to strive to where we want to go it’s huge.”

Stuart Armstrong future

Stuart Armstrong has recently come out and said that getting the Saints back into the Premier League is his main priority over signing a new deal.

Armstrong is a key man for the Saints, but his deal runs out at the end of the season.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, Armstrong stressed his situation is second to the aim of promotion. Armstrong said: "Yeah, I think that [contract situation] is second, I know the gaffer from previous years and we have a good relationship. The primary objective is to help the team get back to where it belongs in the Premier League and that whatever happens after that is fine."