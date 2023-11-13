Southampton earned an important three points going into the November international break.

The Saints cemented their position in fourth place in the Championship table with a 2-1 win over promotion rivals West Brom on Saturday.

Goals from Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong proved enough to secure all three points for the south coast club.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is nine points after 16 games, with leaders Leicester City dropping points in their last two fixtures.

What is the latest Southampton news?

Russell Martin will be pleased with the progress his team has made going into the final international break of the calendar year.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding Southampton going into that break…

Tom Fellows pursuit

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton hold an interest in signing West Brom starlet Tom Fellows.

The 20-year-old is on the outskirts of Carlos Corberan’s first team squad, having made a handful of substitute appearances in the league so far this season.

But the promising forward’s contract is set to expire in the summer, which is attracting interest from the Saints.

However, they face competition from Leicester, as the Baggies prepare contract talks with the youngster.

Jadel Katongo interest

According to Alan Nixon, the Saints are also eyeing a potential move for Manchester City starlet Jadel Katongo.

The youngster is currently out on loan with League One side Peterborough United, where the defender has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances.

The 19-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Posh, proving a versatile figure with displays at centre back, right back and in midfield.

This would be another move for a Man City youngster, having signed the likes of Roméo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and Shea Charles from the Premier League champions in recent transfer windows.

Martin touchline ban

Martin received a yellow card in Southampton’s 2-1 win over Albion last weekend.

The Southampton boss has been handed a one-game touchline ban as a result, due to an accumulation of three yellows throughout the season.

According to the Daily Echo, this means he will miss the clash away to Huddersfield Town following the league’s return to action after the November international break.

Martin received the yellow in the second half after a disagreement with referee Tom Nield following his decision to award Carlos Alcaraz with a yellow card for dissent.

Martin praised his Southampton side for their victory over promotion rivals West Brom last weekend.

The Saints boss believes that the win showed a different side to his squad, one that he is very pleased to have seen.

He complimented the team’s character as they earned a hard-fought three points in an even contest with Corberan’s side.

“It was a different win to those we’ve had previously,” said Martin, via The Irish News.

“I just said to the players it was built on character, spirit and togetherness.

“It was that rather than dominance and control.

“They are one of the best teams we’ve played.

“I have so much respect for Carlos (Corberan).

“They make it seriously difficult for you.

“They have a lot of power and athleticism.

“I enjoyed watching my players play and fight for each other.

“It is a big difference to the way we defended the goal at the start of the season.