After recording back to back wins in the Championship earlier this week, Southampton will hope they have turned a corner after some poor recent form.

With another game coming versus Rotherham this weekend, though, the news surrounding the club naturally does not stop.

With that said, below, we've rounded up some of the latest Saints stuff we think you should know about.

Let's get into it!

One story surrounding the football club of late is Carlos Alcaraz and his future.

Newcastle United have been linked with the player recently, as we will get onto later in this piece, and he has been discussing his future career with D Sports + in Argentina.

Despite being linked with the Premier League, Alcaraz has insisted that money is no motivation for him in his career, and that he plays football for the joy of the game.

“I play football because it makes me happy,” he told D Sports +, via TyC Sports and Sport Witness.

“I look at my future more for my happiness than for economic reasons. I would love to return to Racing.”

Racing refers to Racing Club de Avellanda, the club Alcaraz came through at and made his senior debut for in Argentina.

Financial details emerge as Newcastle eye Alcaraz

Despite the above, another story emerging regarding Southampton of late is financial details behind that potential Newcastle United move.

Indeed, despite Alcaraz saying he would love to return to Racing, it could be in his former club's interest if he did make a big Premier League move.

That is because, according to Racing de Alma, Racing are entitled to some of the profit should Southampton move Alcaraz on.

Indeed, the Argentinian side are said to be due 15% of any profit made on Alcaraz by the Saints.

If he were to make a big money move to the Premier League, that could mean millions for the Argentine club.

Russell Martin hints at Rotherham team selection

Last but not least, Russell Martin has also offered an early hint as to his Southampton team selection this weekend.

Indeed, the Saints boss has suggested there will be rotation for the clash against the Millers, with Southampton facing three games in a week, and having named an unchanged starting XI for their last two fixtures.

Speaking after Tuesday's win away at Stoke, Martin told the Southern Daily Echo: "I’m honest with you guys, but I also can’t tell you what the team is going to be. We spoke about it and we wanted to see how everyone recovered."

“When I spoke to you, I thought we would probably make one or two changes. Everyone seemed to be fine and we wanted some consistency.

“It’s the first time we have been able to put the same XI on the pitch and it’s made such a difference. Saturday is another question.

"We have a lot of players who haven’t played - a three-game week is very difficult at this level. So I expect there will be (changes) and I can say that really honestly."

Southampton v Rotherham is set to take place on Saturday, with kick-off at the St Mary's Stadium set for 3PM.