Southampton suffered a disappointing draw away to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Russell Martin’s side missed out on the chance to leapfrog Leeds United and move into third place in the Championship table on Saturday.

Adam Armstrong had put the Saints 1-0 up at the John Smith Stadium in stoppage time of the first half.

However, an 87th minute strike from Ben Jackson sealed a point for Darren Moore’s side on the league’s return to action after the international break.

Southampton remain fourth in the Championship table following their draw, and have moved within eight points of the automatic promotion places following Ipswich Town’s defeat to West Brom.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the south coast club…

Tottenham transfer interest

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keeping tabs on Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Irish international is Martin’s first-choice between the sticks and is in his second season with the club.

Despite coming under criticism from a section of supporters, Bazunu has earned the backing of the manager.

The 21-year-old is a promising young keeper, which has sparked interest from the Premier League side.

Spurs have sent scouts down to St. Mary’s to track the progress of the shot-stopper.

Everton tracking Southampton player

According to Football Insider, Everton are also tracking a Southampton goalkeeper ahead of the January transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s side are reportedly interested in Alex McCarthy, having been tracking the shot-stopper since the summer.

McCarthy is second choice in Martin’s team, having lost his place to Bazunu at the start of the previous campaign.

While Jordan Pickford is the first choice at Merseyside, Dyche is keen to upgrade on Joao Virginia, who has made just three appearances for the club.

Everton will be limited in what they can spend in January, with loans and free transfers set to be their primary focus.

McCarthy has just 18 months remaining on his contract at Southampton, so it remains to be seen whether a deal could be agreed this winter.

Related Forget Leeds United: Southampton will be second heading into 2024: view Automatic promotion could well be on the cards for a side who struggled in the division's early exchanges

Martin responds to Huddersfield draw

Martin has expressed his frustration at the manner of Southampton’s draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The manager has questioned the team’s mentality, and expects a big response for Wednesday night’s fixture with Bristol City.

"The goal was coming,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“I am frustrated as it's an opportunity missed, and it's always hard away from home in the Championship, but the game was there for us.

"We had some really good moves and their keeper has made some good saves but we allowed the atmosphere to shift and we became less brave.

"It's really similar to the Rotherham game so maybe the players felt ‘this is nice, this is easy’ - but it is never easy.

"After a 15-minute break, the players can come out with a bit more energy so our mentality has cost us two points.

"I have told the players that as I'm really angry about it and we need to make sure we are better than that on Wednesday."