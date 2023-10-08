Southampton’s winning form came to an end on Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s.

The Saints were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, meaning the team will go into the October international break 10th in the Championship table.

Russell Martin’s side is one point behind the top six places, as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The dropped points against the Millers has extended the gap to the top two to 11 points after just 11 games.

What is the latest Southampton news?

The south coast club will now break for two weeks, with players heading on international duty, before returning for a clash with Hull City on 21 October.

Until then, here is the latest news surrounding Southampton…

Carlos Alcaraz’s future

The Evening Standard reported earlier this week that Premier League side Brentford were weighing up a potential move to sign Carlos Alcaraz in the January transfer window.

However, the Saints have moved quickly to put an end to any speculation over his future with the club.

Southampton have confirmed a brand new five-year extension, which will keep him as part of the team until the summer of 2028.

“Now that we’re in the Championship, I’ve still got the same desire to play and to get back to the Premier League, which is where I wanted to be when I arrived,” said Alcaraz, via the club’s official website.

“Both me and the team, and everyone at Southampton, wants to get back there as soon as possible.

“Hopefully that’ll be when this Championship season finishes.

“I think we really deserve to get back there, and I’d love to be back in the Premier League with Southampton.”

Bednarek praise

Defender Jan Bednarek has praised manager Martin for turning the team’s form around after a four match losing streak in September.

The Championship side lost to the likes of Sunderland, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough before earning a 3-1 win over Leeds United.

The centre back has credited Martin for keeping the players from losing their heads completely after their collapse in form.

“Whether bad or good, the team sticks together and we are honest with each other,” said Bednarek, via BBC Radio Solent.

"The manager is always honest with us and explains what works and what doesn't.

"That honesty from the manager was really helpful through that tough period when we lost games.

“It helps us stay on the ground and we are getting better."

Martin frustration

Martin has identified the issue Southampton faced during the disappointing result against Rotherham at the weekend.

Despite taking a second minute lead through Stuart Armstrong, the second division side struggled to a 1-1 draw while dominating the game.

The Southampton boss blamed a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal for their dropped points.

“It was a really good performance,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“Anyone who came today will see we deserved to win.

“We should have been out of sight before Rotherham even scored.

“It’s really frustrating.

“We were so good in the first half and we should be 3-0 up.

"We have paid for a lack of ruthlessness.

“After the delay in the game, we didn’t come out in the second half with enough intensity.”