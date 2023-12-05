Highlights Southampton have an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak in the Championship, with eight important wins. They are fighting for a Premier League return.

After Saturday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City, Southampton have now gone an impressive 11 games unbeaten, picking up eight important wins in the process as the Saints strive for an immediate Premier League return.

Adam Armstrong's brace in Saturday's victory means the hot-shot has now scored four goals in his last four Championship outings, while he also got an assist in the Saints' recent win over Bristol City, totalling five goal contributions in total during that time.

Armstrong has scored 12 goals in the second-tier so far this season and is second on the Championship goalscoring charts, just two goals behind Blackburn Rovers ace Sammie Szmodics, who has scored on 14 occasions, a tally which he added to during Rovers' defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

However, the nature of the Championship is that it is a division full of unpredictable twists and turns, and a potentially tricky task lies ahead for Russell Martin's Saints in the form of a trip to Watford's Vicarage Road this upcoming weekend.

With another Championship clash on the horizon, here's all the latest Saints news...

After Swansea City relieved former boss Michael Duff of his duties on Monday evening, ex-Saints boss Nathan Jones was linked with the vacancy in South Wales, but Tom Coleman, who writes for Wales Online, posted on X on Tuesday morning: "Early indications are that Nathan Jones is not currently in the running to take over at Swansea.

"As things stand, Alan Sheehan is expected to carry out press duties this week and could potentially be in the dugout for Rotherham."

Jones had also been linked with the Rotherham vacancy but has reportedly pulled out of the Millers' managerial race despite being in attendance at the side's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Gavin Bazunu boost

It has recently been reported by Football Insider that Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been on Spurs' radar, but in a boost to the South Coast club's hopes of keeping him, journalist Dean Jones has, speaking with Give Me Sport, pointed out that playing second fiddle to Guglielmo Vicario may not be the most attractive proposition for a keeper of Bazunu's talent.

Vicario has the fifth-best save percentage in the Premier League, so it would be difficult to see a way into the team for Bazunu in the near future, especially since Vicario only joined the North London club in the summer.

Furthermore, if the Saints continue their current trajectory, then they may well win promotion and participate in next season's Premier League campaign, so Bazunu is best off staying at St Mary's at least for the time being, as it is probably his easiest route to becoming a regular top-flight starter once again.

Saints Injury Woes

Martin's side are going very well in the league, and currently look destined for at least the top six, but as the season goes on, strength in depth could be vital to any promotion push so injuries, especially those of a long-term nature are not welcome occurrences for the Saints.

But it has been reported that forwards Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana will not be available for selection until the new year, which could be problematic in the event of a setback to either Armstrong or Carlos Alcaraz.

Also among the Saints' injury list is 29-year-old defender Jack Stephens, who has not been able to feature since August, but he has recently returned to training, which is cause for optimism amongst the St Mary's faithful.