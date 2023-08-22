Highlights James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Tino Livramento have all left Southampton for Premier League clubs in permanent deals.

Mohammed Salisu has joined Monaco in France, while Mislav Orsic is now with Trabzonspor in Turkey.

There is still time for more players to leave Southampton before the transfer window closes, and Che Adams and Paul Onuachu could be among them.

Perhaps not surprisingly given their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, there have been plenty of high profile departures from Southampton during this summer's transfer window.

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento have all completed permanent moves back to the Premier League, joining West Ham, Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively, on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, defender Mohammed Salisu has headed to France to join Monaco, while attacking flop Mislav Orsic is now in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

However, with time still remaining in the window, it appears as though there is a good chance we will see more exits from St Mary's, before the market closes at the end of August.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two players it would be no surprise to see leave Southampton before this summer's transfer deadline, right here.

Che Adams

Adams scored a stoppage time winner for Southampton in their 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, and it seems there is a chance that could yet prove to be a parting gift to the Saints from the striker.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs over the course of the summer, and it now appears as though Everton could well be his next destination.

According to reports from The Telegraph that emerged on Sunday, the Goodison Park club are now close to agreeing a deal with Southampton for the Scotland international, that will be worth somewhere in the region of £15million.

Given the Toffees' desperate need for a goalscorer - they are yet to score in the Premier League this season - and the fact that Adams will no doubt be keen to once again play in the top-flight of English football - it would make sense for this deal to go through, especially given Southampton would be receiving a decent fee for his services as a Championship club.

Paul Onuachu

Another striker who could potentially be on his way out of Southampton in the final days of this summer's transfer window, is Paul Onuachu.

The Nigeria international only joined the Saints from Genk for a reported £18.6million back in January, after enjoying a prolific three-and-a-year-half year spell with the Belgian side, form that he has been unable to replicate since moving to Southampton.

In 11 appearances for the Saints last season, Onuachu failed to score a single goal as the club were relegated from the Premier League, he has yet to feature in the Championship under Russell Martin during the current campaign.

Instead, reports have suggested that the striker could be set to return to Genk, as part of a swap deal that would bring fellow attacker Joseph Paintsil to Southampton. Given things have not worked out for Onuachu at St Mary's, and that he knows he can succeed with Genk, it does seem like an agreement and exit that would work for all parties, which could serve as motivation for those involved to get it over the line.