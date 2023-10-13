While there were plenty of players to depart Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, one who remained with the club was Che Adams.

That was despite the fact that there was a fair amount of speculation, linking the striker with a move away from St Mary's before the market closed.

At one point, it was reported that Everton were confident of signing the Scotland international, while Wolves were also thought to have made a late move for Adams on loan.

Ultimately though, no deal would materialise, with the striker instead remaining at Southampton for the first half of this season at least.

But given the fact that Adams has yet to sign a new deal with the Saints, with his current deal set to expire next summer, that interest could emerge again, when the window reopens in January.

So how much might clubs have to pay, if they are to secure the services of the 27-year-old at the turn of the year?

We've taken a look at how Adams' Expected Transfer Value (xTV) has changed as we examine what he's worth right now.

What is an Expected Transfer Value (xTV)?

xTV is AI-generated, operated by SciSports and reported by FootballTransfers.com, and calculates the monetary worth of a player to a particular club.

It uses a machine learning model to find patterns from 600,000 historic transfers, and then applies it to current players, using a range of factors such as the individual's age, position, form, experience, level of league they are playing at, and their contract situation at their current club.

From there, it is used to work out a potential transfer value for thousands of players around the world, that are updated on a monthly basis.

How has Che Adams' value changed during his career?

Having begun his professional career with Sheffield United in 2014, when they were a League One club the striker scored 15 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for the Blades.

He then completed a move to the Championship when he joined Birmingham in the summer of 2016, for a fee reported to be in the region of £2million.

At that point, Adams had an xTV of between €1million and €1.6million, which would continue to rise throughout his three-year spell at St Andrew's.

After scoring 22 goals in 46 league games for the Blues during the 2018/19 season, Adams' xTV was ranked at €9.7million in July 2019.

It was at that time that the striker got his first chance in the Premier League when Southampton paid a reported £15million for his services.

Although it took Adams some time to find his scoring tough in the top-flight of English football, his xTV eventually reached its peak of €26.7million in December 2021, during one of his most prolific periods in the Premier League.

As Southampton began to struggle, that xTV somewhat began to drop, and when the Saints were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season, the striker was valued at €19.3million.

What is Che Adams worth?

With Adams now playing back in the second-tier, where he has scored three goals in nine league games so far this season, and given his contract is now into its final 12 months, the striker now has an xTV of €9.7million, as of October 2023.

Consequently, there may be an argument that Southampton have now missed out on the chance to get the maximum return on their investment in Adams unless something changes in the near future.