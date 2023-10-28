Southampton’s recent form has lifted them into the play-off places.

Russell Martin’s side is aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year at the first attempt.

The Saints haven’t quite had the consistency to maintain the pace with the top two so far, but they are still in the mix for a top six finish.

The team’s form in front of goal will be key to their promotion push, with Adam Armstrong and Che Adams playing important roles in the squad.

With Ross Stewart still yet to feature for the team, the two forwards are being relied upon up front.

Here we look at how their expected transfer value (xTV) compares as the club competes for promotion back to the top flight…

What is Expected Transfer Value?

Football Transfers leads the way in calculating xTV, with their website also offering an explanation as to how it works.

“In association with FootballTransfers, SciSports calculates Expected Transfer Values (xTV) for more than 240,000 professional football players in over 250 leagues,” writes the Football Transfers website.

“They do this by using a machine learning model that is trained on around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in the transfer fees paid for transfers in the past.

“In combination with other influential attributes this results in authentic player valuations that are updated every month.

“Their model is built to best represent the intrinsic value of a player based on historic and futuristic on-pitch added value under free market circumstances.”

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This model takes into account information such as player age, position, performance (both current and past), experience, league strength and contract situation.

How does Che Adams’ xTV compare to Adam Armstrong?

Adams and Armstrong have been the two key forwards for Southampton so far this campaign, contributing three and seven league goals respectively.

The pair will need to be in their best form all term in order to boost the club’s chances of promotion.

Adams is heading into the final year of his contract, raising uncertainty over his future with the Saints.

It also had made an impact on his xTV, which is rated at €9.7 million (£8.4 million), compared to a historic peak of €26.7 million (£23.1 million) at the end of 2021.

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Armstrong’s contract runs until the summer of 2025, meaning he still has some security over his future at St. Mary’s.

However, despite his more impressive goal return in the Championship so far, his xTV is only €4.7 million (£4 million).

The former Blackburn Rovers forward’s xTV peak came at the end of 2021, not long after signing for the Saints, when he was estimated to be worth €19.1 million (£16.6 million).

Armstrong is also the younger of the two, at 26 compared to 27, but is still worth considerably less than Adams based on these metrics.

This is likely due to his standing in the pecking order at Southampton in the recent past, with Adams being a preferred option during their time together in the Premier League.

Armstrong’s goal record in the top flight was also weaker than Adams’ which is likely to have played a role in this.