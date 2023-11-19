Highlights Southampton's recent turnaround in results and undefeated streak is giving them a strong chance of returning to the Premier League.

Summer signing Ross Stewart's presence and potential as a goal-scoring striker has fans excited about the future of the team.

With the adaptability and attacking options surrounding Stewart, Southampton's attacking combinations could prove too much for Championship defenses to handle.

Southampton are now back on track to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The first six weeks of the season were up and down for Russell Martin and his new team. They amassed just seven points from as many games to start the season, and questions were being asked about the former Swansea manager's methods.

Results have turned around now. The Saints haven't lost a game since 23rd September, and they have beaten the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion along the way.

There is one factor that is yet to fully emerge that will be giving the fans at St. Mary's a lot of hope.

Summer signing Ross Stewart made his first appearance for the club last weekend against West Brom. The Scottish striker was only on the pitch for the final 15 minutes of the match, but his mere presence should be enough to get fans excited about the future.

Ross Stewart could be a 20+ goal a season striker for Southampton

Stewart made the move from Sunderland to the south coast on the final day of the 2023 summer transfer window. Hampshire Live reported that the Saints paid the Black Cats an initial £8 million fee, which could rise to £10 million.

Even though his last league appearance, before his cameo against the Baggies, was back in late January, his pedigree as a striker proves that he could be a lethal weapon in Martin's system.

The 27-year-old picked up an Achilles injury against Fulham at the start of the year that has kept him out of action for almost the whole calendar year. Leading up to that injury, he had adapted to the Championship unbelievably well.

In his first season in the English second tier, he had a record of a goal or an assist in every game, registering 10 goals and three assists in a baker's dozen worth of games.

In all fairness to the Scottish international, this level of production shouldn't have come as such a surprise. He arrived at Sunderland at the end of the 2021 January transfer window. That first season he wasn't afforded too much opportunity, but his chance came in the following game and nobody can argue that he didn't grab it with both hands.

26 goals in 49 League One appearances launched Stewart into the upper echelons of conversations around the best number nines in the EFL. His performance at Wembley, in the playoff final that got his club back to the Championship, cemented that position.

His goal in the second half sealed the 2-0 victory for the Black Cats, but only ever so slight margins prevented him from getting a hat-trick. Stewart has been a dominating force since he stepped foot into the EFL. There is no indication that this is going to stop, and the players that surround him now will make his life even easier.

How Ross Stewart fits into Southampton's team

Other than Che Adams, the Saints don't have a true number nine. The fluidity of their front three is something that makes them dangerous, but it'll also make life easier for the boss when Stewart gets fully fit.

Adam Armstrong, who is the club's top scorer in the Championship with nine goals, can play through the middle, but he often does his best work when off the centre line of the pitch, whether that be in a strike partnership where he can drift wide, or as a proper winger.

The amount of attacking combinations that Martin will be able to throw at the opposition, that still centre around the Scotsman, because of the adaptability of Armstrong, Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeem Sulemana, and others, will simply be too much for most Championship defences to handle.

We've seen the destruction that the 27-year-old could cause when he was at Sunderland. Now, with the Saints and their abundance of Premier League calibre players, it may become near impossible to keep him quiet.