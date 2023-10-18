It's no secret that Southampton's squad for the 2023-24 Championship season is incredibly strong for the level on paper - even with the sales of important players such as James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento.

And Russell Martin was able to keep hold of both of his star attacking players when the transfer window closed on September 1, which was perhaps a surprise.

Despite being courted over the summer by many Premier League clubs, Che Adams is somehow still a Saints player and he continues to deliberate over his future, with a three-year contract on the table remaining unsigned with his current deal expiring in June.

But then there is Adam Armstrong, who well and truly took the Championship apart for Blackburn Rovers before being sold to Southampton for £15 million in the summer of 2021.

The forward failed to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring just the four times, but he has taken the step back down a division in his stride.

Both Adams and Armstrong bring different strengths and traits to Martin's squad - but who is the better player looking into the stats?

What are Che Adams and Adam Armstrong's stats for Southampton?

Going off a purely goalscoring and assisting basis and in the short-term, Armstrong is being more effective than Adams in the Championship so far, but that is perhaps because he's getting more game-time.

Adams started the 2023-24 campaign off in hot form, coming off the bench in the opening match against Sheffield Wednesday to net the winner, and further goals came against Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle.

In his following six league outings though, Adams has failed to find the back of the net, with four of those being starts and two substitute appearances, although he has notched two assists in defeats against Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Compare that to Armstrong though and he has been far more prolific in-front of goal, netting seven times in his 11 Championship appearances, with many of his starts not actually coming as a number nine as well as Martin looks to utilise the tricky attacker in different roles.

With one assist also to his name as well, Armstrong has a better record this season so far than Adams, but Adams was able to show more of a goalscoring touch in the Premier League.

As for other stats, Armstrong has an xG of 5.27, which means he's slightly outperforming his expected goalscoring tally, whilst he is recording 2.8 shots per match, but he has also missed four big chances already (all per Sofascore), which could have seen his tally greatly increased.

Adams meanwhile has an xG of just 2.78, so he is around the amount of goals expected of him by the statisticians, and he's only taking 1.9 shots per match too.

The Scotland international has missed three big chances in the Championship so far this season as well, which shows the need for him to be a bit more clinical in-front of goal.

For someone who is mainly playing out on the right flank though, it is surprising to see that Armstrong has only completed 0.2 dribbles per game, as opposed to Adams' 0.6 per match.

Who is better - Che Adams or Adam Armstrong?

Considering that they are both two very different players with different skill-sets, it's hard to say which of the two players is better.

But as he's far more proven at Premier League level, Adams will have to be considered the better player for now.

There is a reason why the likes of Everton were trying to do a deal for the 27-year-old over the summer, and it is because he still has something to offer in the top flight, and perhaps in a team with better service from open play he would score more often.

But he is being overshadowed at this current moment by Armstrong, whose goalscoring could end up being the main catalyst for Southampton's potential promotion come the end of the season.