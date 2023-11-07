Highlights

The nature of modern-day football is incredibly ruthless, with multiple ownership groups instantly craving success, therefore they are quick to take action even at the first time a new manager hits a baron run of form.

Southampton's 11-year stay among the elite of English football came to a resounding halt this summer, as the Saints came rock bottom in the Premier League, and a high turnover of both playing and management staff was expected upon their return to the Championship.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Shea Charles

Man City

Permanent

Ross Stewart

Sunderland

Permanent

Ryan Manning

Swansea City

Permanent

Joe Lumley

Middlesbrough

Permanent

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Man City

Loan

Mason Holgate

Everton

Loan

Flynn Downes

West Ham United

Loan

Ryan Fraser

Newcastle United

Loan

Were Southampton impressive on their return to the second tier?

After the appointment of Russell Martin, who'd come off the back of an impressive end to last season with Swansea, the sense of expectation regarding Southampton's promotion chances definitely took a further increase, as if it wasn't already lingering being a newly-relegated side with a higher amount of financial muscle given the funds received for the sales of captain James Ward-Prowse et al.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Permanent (fee involved)

Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

Permanent (fee involved)

James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United

Permanent (fee involved)

Nathan Tella

Bayer Leverkusen

Permanent (fee involved)

Mohammed Salisu

Monaco

Permanent (fee involved)

Moussa Djenepo

Standard Leige

Permanent (fee involved)

Mislav Orsic

Trabzonspor

Permanent (fee involved)

Armel Bella-Kotchap

PSV

Loan

Duje Caleta-Car

Lyon

Loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi

FC Copenhagen

Permanent

Ibrahima Diallo

Al-Duhail SC

Permanent

Dan Nlundulu

Bolton Wanderers

Permanent

Romain Perraud

OGC Nice

Loan

Lyanco

Al-Gharafa SC

Loan

Mateusz Lis

Goztepe

Loan

Theo Walcott

Retired

-

Willy Caballero

Retired

-

Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor

Loan

In their opening five games, the Saints showed their credentials as an attacking force and possession-heavy outfit as well as a side prone to defensive errors in equal measure.

Many were left in awe of Martin's style of play in the first 45 minutes of the season, setting the record for the most passes in a first-half in Championship history (447) vs Sheffield Wednesday, but it took Che Adams' late winner to defeat the Owls, as well as narrow victories over Plymouth and QPR after a bizarre encounter with Norwich.

In fact, in the 4-4 draw with Norwich, Southampton created a staggering 31 openings and still very nearly lost the game, which was a potential warning sign for their horrific run in early to September which returned 0 points from 4 games, and 13 goals conceded.

As a result of this, Saints have the weakest defence in the top half, and have only just returned to an equal goal difference.

During this period, Martin was criticised from all quarters, particularly in the 4-1 drubbing by Leicester, where as a result of chasing the game, Martin's style and high line left Southampton fully exposed when Stephy Mavididi rounded off proceedings on a bleak night.

Why should the Southampton board be praised for sticking with Russell Martin?

However, since a 3-1 victory over Leeds United on September 30th, Southampton and Martin haven't looked back, unbeaten since and a plethora of late goals, proving the mental toughness of a squad that was ultimately questioned a few short weeks ago.

The Southampton board and Martin deserve immense praise for the upturn in form, as the well-known Championship defender from his playing days continued to probe with his philosophy.

RUSSELL MARTIN

Ryan Fraser has been the man delivering in some of those big moments of late, with last-gasp winners away at Hull City and Millwall last weekend, and his post-match interview also speaks volumes of the trust the players have instilled around their new head coach as a result of his man-management when the chips are down or in games that are ultimately decided by the finest of margins.

“It was really narrow, we obviously like to play through the thirds and in the middle a little bit more but this is how good Russell Martin is as a manager." He told Hampshire Live.

Ultimately, Southampton were deserved of their victory in South London, having 16 attempts to Millwall's 7, with 8 on target to the Lions' solitary effort which tested Gavin Bazunu. Victories and performances at hostile environments such as the Den are so often the hallmark of a side capable of bouncing back from relegation immediately.

What next for Southampton?

St Mary's Southampton

Their next fixture presents another unique challenge as Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion make the trip to St Mary's on Saturday after recording three victories in a row themselves.

An expectant crowd should be thoroughly entertained in the encounter between 4th and 6th in the recent Championship form guide.