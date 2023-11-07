Highlights Southampton's return to the Championship has been a rollercoaster ride, with impressive attacking play and defensive errors in equal measure.

Russell Martin's managerial style has faced criticism, particularly after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester, but the team's recent unbeaten run shows mental toughness and resilience.

Ryan Fraser has been key in delivering late winners for Southampton, reflecting the trust the players have in their new head coach and his man-management abilities.

The nature of modern-day football is incredibly ruthless, with multiple ownership groups instantly craving success, therefore they are quick to take action even at the first time a new manager hits a baron run of form.

Southampton's 11-year stay among the elite of English football came to a resounding halt this summer, as the Saints came rock bottom in the Premier League, and a high turnover of both playing and management staff was expected upon their return to the Championship.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Were Southampton impressive on their return to the second tier?

After the appointment of Russell Martin, who'd come off the back of an impressive end to last season with Swansea, the sense of expectation regarding Southampton's promotion chances definitely took a further increase, as if it wasn't already lingering being a newly-relegated side with a higher amount of financial muscle given the funds received for the sales of captain James Ward-Prowse et al.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

In their opening five games, the Saints showed their credentials as an attacking force and possession-heavy outfit as well as a side prone to defensive errors in equal measure.

Many were left in awe of Martin's style of play in the first 45 minutes of the season, setting the record for the most passes in a first-half in Championship history (447) vs Sheffield Wednesday, but it took Che Adams' late winner to defeat the Owls, as well as narrow victories over Plymouth and QPR after a bizarre encounter with Norwich.

In fact, in the 4-4 draw with Norwich, Southampton created a staggering 31 openings and still very nearly lost the game, which was a potential warning sign for their horrific run in early to September which returned 0 points from 4 games, and 13 goals conceded.

As a result of this, Saints have the weakest defence in the top half, and have only just returned to an equal goal difference.

During this period, Martin was criticised from all quarters, particularly in the 4-1 drubbing by Leicester, where as a result of chasing the game, Martin's style and high line left Southampton fully exposed when Stephy Mavididi rounded off proceedings on a bleak night.

Why should the Southampton board be praised for sticking with Russell Martin?

However, since a 3-1 victory over Leeds United on September 30th, Southampton and Martin haven't looked back, unbeaten since and a plethora of late goals, proving the mental toughness of a squad that was ultimately questioned a few short weeks ago.

The Southampton board and Martin deserve immense praise for the upturn in form, as the well-known Championship defender from his playing days continued to probe with his philosophy.

Ryan Fraser has been the man delivering in some of those big moments of late, with last-gasp winners away at Hull City and Millwall last weekend, and his post-match interview also speaks volumes of the trust the players have instilled around their new head coach as a result of his man-management when the chips are down or in games that are ultimately decided by the finest of margins.

“It was really narrow, we obviously like to play through the thirds and in the middle a little bit more but this is how good Russell Martin is as a manager." He told Hampshire Live.

Ultimately, Southampton were deserved of their victory in South London, having 16 attempts to Millwall's 7, with 8 on target to the Lions' solitary effort which tested Gavin Bazunu. Victories and performances at hostile environments such as the Den are so often the hallmark of a side capable of bouncing back from relegation immediately.

What next for Southampton?

Their next fixture presents another unique challenge as Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion make the trip to St Mary's on Saturday after recording three victories in a row themselves.

An expectant crowd should be thoroughly entertained in the encounter between 4th and 6th in the recent Championship form guide.